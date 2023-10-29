Points Table 2023 World Cup: Team Rankings after India vs England

Points Table 2023 World Cup Today: India and England clashed in match 29 of the 2023 World Cup at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. Jos Buttler had a momentous task ahead of him - to save the face of the defending champs and stay alive in the World Cup.

Buttler won the toss and chose to bowl first. India had won all previous games chasing. The Indian captain Rohit Sharma played a true leader’s innings after the team suffered multiple setbacks at the start of the match. Virat Kohli was dismissed for a duck, Shubman Gill departed early, and Shreyas Iyer again fell victim to a short ball.

Sharma and KL Rahul played responsibly and helped India reach the final total of 229 in 50 overs. Suryakumar Yadav was also magnificent and fell just shy of 1 run to complete his maiden fifty in the World Cup.

England began well, but the fifth over by Jasprit Bumrah completely reversed the momentum of the match. Two consecutive wickets from both Bumrah and Shami reduced England from 30-0 to 39-4 in 5 overs.

Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja also picked up key wickets. Ultimately, India won by 100 runs and defended a low total of 229 with ease. With this incredible win, India moved to number 1 on the points table .

Here are the team standings after Match 29: India vs England on October 29, 2023