Points Table 2023 World Cup: Team Rankings after Pakistan vs New Zealand; Pak At 5th Spot

Points Table 2023 World Cup Today: The 35th match of the 2023 World Cup witnessed an intense showdown between Pakistan and New Zealand at the prestigious M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. For Pakistan, this game was nothing short of a high-stakes encounter, as their World Cup campaign hung in the balance with a 3-4 record. In stark contrast, New Zealand remained firmly in contention for a spot in the semi-finals.

The battleground was set at Bengaluru's M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, and fervent fans eagerly anticipated a nail-biting contest. Pakistan's captain, Babar Azam, won the crucial toss and decided to bowl first. The initial exchange saw Devon Conway and Rachin Ravindra smashing 4 fours each against the pace duo of Shaheen Afridi and Hasan Ali against Pakistan. At the end of the first innings, New Zealand scored a mammoth 400 courtesy a splendid 100 from Ravindra and a magnificent 95 by Kane Willamson.

Shahid Afridi's day on the field proved to be a stark disappointment as he remained wicketless and concluded with lamentable figures of 0/90, a record for the most expensive performance by a Pakistan bowler in World Cup history. Pakistan's bowlers, as a collective, endured a severe pummeling after winning the toss and opting to bowl first against New Zealand. The devastating partnership of 180 runs between Rachin Ravindra and Kane Williamson for the second wicket materialized in a mere 141 balls, setting the tone for New Zealand's onslaught. Following their impressive stand, Mitchell, Chapman, Phillips, and Santner capitalized on the momentum, delivering quickfire contributions to culminate the innings with a flourish.

In the second innings, Tim Southee wasted no time in making his presence felt, delivering a crucial blow by dismissing Shafique after he had only managed to accumulate 4 runs. However, Trent Boult found himself on the receiving end as he was pummeled for a substantial 17 runs in his third over, tarnishing his economy. This trend continued, with Boult ultimately leaking 42 runs from his full quota of 4 overs, raising questions about his costliness. Meanwhile, Pakistan's captain, Babar Azam, displayed his class by unleashing a powerful six during Mitchell Santner's opening over. Fakhar Zaman, on the other hand, maintained a consistent knack for finding the boundary, steadily accumulating runs for his team.

A blitz from Fakhar Zaman helped Pakistan stay ahead of New Zealand in a rain-affected encounter ✌



With this win, Pakistan remain in contention for a #CWC23 knockout spot.#NZvPAK pic.twitter.com/gpokdtpu4O — ICC Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) November 4, 2023

Fakhar Zaman's extraordinary display of power and finesse took centre stage, as he unleashed a blistering assault that culminated in him claiming the title of the fastest World Cup century by a Pakistani player, propelling his team to a commanding position according to the DLS method, just before the heavens opened. Zaman's onslaught didn't cease there; it became paramount for Pakistan not to lose any wickets during the brief period of play after the initial rain delay, as it could have drastically affected the DLS calculations. Not only did Pakistan successfully navigate this challenge, but Fakhar continued his brutal assault by launching several more sixes off Ish Sodhi, further extending their advantage. His proficiency was especially evident against spin, leaving no respite for the likes of Santner, Sodhi, or Phillips, as they struggled to find a solution to counter Zaman's relentless onslaught.

Also Read:

Most Runs In ICC World Cup 2023

Most Centuries in ICC World Cup

2023 ICC World Cup Points Table

Here are the team standings after Match 35: Pakistan vs New Zealand on November 4, 2023:

Rank TEAMS M W L T N/R PT NRR Next 1 INDIA 7 7 0 0 0 14 2.102 vs SA, NED 2 SOUTH AFRICA 7 6 1 0 0 12 2.29 vs IND, AFG 3 AUSTRALIA 6 4 2 0 0 8 0.97 vs AFG, BAN 4 NEW ZEALAND 8 4 4 0 0 8 0.398 vs SL 5 PAKISTAN 8 4 4 0 0 8 0.036 vs ENG 6 AFGHANISTAN 7 4 3 0 0 8 -0.33 vs AUS, SA 7 SRI LANKA 7 2 5 0 0 4 -1.162 vs BAN, NZ 8 NETHERLANDS 7 2 5 0 0 4 -1.398 vs ENG, IND 9 BANGLADESH 7 1 6 0 0 2 -1.446 vs SL, AUS 10 ENGLAND 6 1 5 0 0 2 -1.652 vs NED, PAK

ALSO READ -

Fastest Century In ICC ODI World Cup

ICC ODI World Cup Biggest Wins by Runs and Wickets