Points Table 2023 World Cup: Team Rankings after South Africa vs Afghanistan; South Africa is at 2nd Spot

World Cup 2023 Points Table: Here is what the points table looks like after South Africa played against Afghanistan in match number 42 of the tournament. 

Nov 10, 2023, 22:29 IST
Get here latest World Cup 2023 Points Table after South Africa vs Afghanistan, 42nd Match

Points Table 2023 World Cup Today: South Africa and Afghanistan played in the 42nd match of the 2023 ODI World Cup at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. South Africa has already qualified for the WC Semi-Finals, so this was an inconsequential match for them. However, for Afghanistan, this match was a fighting chance for them to qualify for the semis. 

Afghanistan won the toss and decided to bat first. The team lost wickets quite quickly in the early overs, but, Azmatullah Omarzai’s 97* off 107 balls helped them set a target of 245 for South Africa.

South Africa’s top-order collapsed as they struggled against Afghanistan’s spinners. However, Rassie van der Dussen and Andile Phehlukwayo's partnership led them to victory. 

2023 ICC World Cup Points Table

Here are the team standings after Match 42: South Africa vs Afghanistan on November 10, 2023:

RANK

TEAM

PLAYED

WON

LOST

N/R

TIED

NET RR

POINTS

1

India

8

8

0

0

0

+2.456

16

2

South Africa

9

7

2

0

0

+1.261

14

3

Australia

8

6

2

0

0

+0.861

12

4

New Zealand

9

5

4

0

0

+0.743

10

5

Pakistan

8

4

4

0

0

+0.036

8

6

Afghanistan

9

4

5

0

0

-0.336

8

7

England

8

2

6

0

0

-0.885

4

8

Bangladesh

8

2

6

0

0

-1.142

4

9

Sri Lanka

9

2

7

0

0

-1.419

4

10

Netherlands

8

2

6

0

0

-1.635

4

