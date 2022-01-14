Happy Pongal 2022: Best Wishes, Messages, Quotes, WhatsApp and Facebook Status, Greetings, to share with loved ones

Happy Pongal 2022: Pongal is a popular harvest festival that is celebrated for four days. This year, it will be celebrated from 14 January to 17 January. The festival corresponds with Makar Sankranti and marks the beginning of Uttarayan - Sun's journey towards the north and the end of the winter season.

How is the Pongal festival named?

Pongal festival is named after a traditional sweet dish Pongal ("boiling over") which is made with rice boiled in milk with jaggery. First, it is offered to gods and goddesses and then enjoyed by the family. As per various texts and inscriptions, the origin of the Pongal dish can be traced back to the Chola period.

What is the significance of the Pongal festival?

It is believed that the festival welcomes new beginnings. It marks the end of a six-month-long night. According to mythology, with Pongal, begins the day of the Gods. It is also believed that worshipping Sun God and receiving his blessings results in good crops, bringing prosperity and happiness to people's lives.

Happy Pongal 2022: Wishes, and Messages

1. Wishing you an abundance of good luck and prosperity on this auspicious occasion of Pongal.

2. We hope that this Pongal brings nothing but happiness in your family. Happy Pongal 2022!

3. May Pongal relieve you of all your troubles! Happy Pongal 2022!

4. Let the warmth of this festivity fill your life with blessings, happiness, prosperity, and success. Wishing you and your family a very happy Pongal.

5. Pongal marks a joyous celebration of life. May God bless you with the choicest blessings today, tomorrow, and for all the years ahead. Happy Pongal 2022!

6. Celebrate this festivity with a heart full of happiness, devotion, and cheer. Happy Pongal 2022!

7. May Lord Surya shine his divine blessings on your home. Wish you and your family a Happy Pongal 2022!

8. Let the warmth of the auspicious festival of Pongal fill your home with joy.

9. On this auspicious day of Pongal, I wish you everlasting happiness and joy. Happy Pongal 2022!

10. May the sweetness of overflowing milk and sugarcane fill your life with happiness and prosperity. Happy Pongal 2022!

11. A new beginning is one of the eternal mysteries of life. Wishing you a very Happy Pongal.

12. On this festive season may every color of love fill your home and heart with lots of happiness. Happy Pongal 2022!

13. On this bounteous occasion, May happiness comes to you in all abundance. Happy Pongal 2022!

14. Wish you a very Happy Pongal, Pot rice to Sun God, Sugarcane to Cow and Ox, Sweet rice to You and Me, Good milk to Friends and Family.

15. Pongal marks joy and cheer and brings along everything that’s best. May the festival of harvest season be one that brings along with it all that’s best and everything you deserve. Happy Pongal 2022!

Happy Pongal 2022: Quotes

1. "And Fall, with her yeller harvest moon and the hills growin' brown and golden under a sinkin' sun." - Roy Bean.

2. "The heat of autumn is different from… summer. One ripens apples, the other turns them to cider." - Jane Hirshfield.

3. With every deed you are sowing a seed, though the harvest you may not see.” - Ella Wheeler Wilcox

4. ”Don’t judge each day by the harvest you reap but by the seeds that you plant.” - Robert Louis Stevenson

5. "Love is to the heart what the summer is to the farmer's year. It brings to harvest all the loveliest flowers of the soul." - Billy Graham

6. "I don't do much more than organise other people's ideas and insights and thoughts, and sort of harvest them, and inventory them and present them." - Chuck Palahniuk

7. "The sower of the seed is assuredly the author of the whole harvest of mischief." - Demosthenes

8. "And thus of all my harvest-hope I have Nought reaped but a weedy crop of care." - Edmund Spenser

9. "When so rich a harvest is before us, why do we not gather it? All is in our hands if we will but use it." - Elizabeth Ann Seton

10. "It is like the seed put in the soil – the more one sows, the greater the harvest.” - Orison Swett Marden

Happy Pongal 2022: WhatsApp and Facebook Status

1. May the Harvest Festival Pongal brings you much joy and fun!

2. May the Pongal Festival be a day filled with laughter, love, and happy tummies!

3. Here’s to wishing all the people a very prosperous and happy Pongal Festival!

4. May the auspicious day of the Pongal festival be a very happy day and may you have a very sumptuous meal to enjoy this say with!

5. Harvest Festival celebrates our food, our hard work, and our success!

6. May the Sunshine differently today and radiate peace, prosperity, good wishes, and luck into your life.

7. May your life be as bright as the beautiful Kollams. Warm Wishes for Pongal 2022.

8. May the sweetness of Sakkarai Pongal and the heavenly taste of Ven Pongal bring happiness and goodness into your life. Happy Pongal 2022!

9. It is time to dress up in your heirloom clothes and offer devotions to the gods for more blessings this year! Happy Pongal 2022!

10. Wishing you a happy Pongal filled with fortune, eminence, booming growth, and love.

