Visual illusions can enhance how you view the world. Visual illusions are powerful enough to train your brain into stepping into its most powerful version. Optical illusions are known to play tricks on your eyes and brain. The nature of optical illusions to test your perception skills can reveal how your brain works. From static images to swirling patterns, optical illusions come in various forms. Optical illusions are known to use shapes, colours, and shadows to make you see something that isn't really there and sometimes even hide objects in plain sight. If you are really as observant as you claim, then this optical illusion will reveal that. Are you ready to test your brainpower and see how sharp you are at spotting hidden details? This optical illusion will also test if you can function efficiently under pressure. Are you ready for today's optical illusion challenge?

If you are good at spotting hidden details and inconsistencies, then you should be able to spot the hidden butterfly in the given time limit. Ready? Let's see how your brain works behind the scenes. SHARE this optical illusion challenge with your friends and family so they can also assess their brainpower. Let's get started. Prove You Have A Powerful Brain! Can You Spot The Hidden Butterfly In 11 Seconds? Image: Brightside This optical illusion image features a girl asleep. But there is little guest hiding in her bedroom. It's a butterfly. Can you see it? Well, it might not apparent immediately. This is why this is a tricky optical illusion. Do you take the challenge to find the butterfly and prove you are the master of optical illusions? This visual illusion test will reveal that nothing escapes your eyes. Are you that sharp and observant? Take this challenge to prove it!