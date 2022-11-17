Purple Favorite Color Personality Test Reveals Your True Personality Traits

Purple Favorite Color Personality Test: Is Purple your favorite color? What is your personality if your favorite color is purple? Does your favorite color reflect your personality? In this Purple Favorite Color Personality Test, we shall uncover fascinating facts about the favorite color and personality traits of a person who loves color purple. We will look into your nature, behavior, likes, dislikes, strengths, weaknesses, temperament, how you are at work, and suitable jobs for you based on your favorite color.

Purple Favorite Color Personality Test: What Does Your Favorite Color Say About You?

What is your personality if your favorite color is Purple?

If your favorite color is Purple, your personality traits reveal that you are creative, emotional, enlightened, feminine, imaginative, inspiring, mysterious, rare, royalty, and spiritual kind of individual. You may exude artistic, thoughtful, calm, exotic, unique, and intuitive vibes. You may have a fascination for spiritual practices. You may enjoy talking about the meaning of life, death, rebirth, energy fields, auras, etc. You may be fond of the idea of uplifting humanity in the world. You may not be easily deterred by obstacles or negative influences. You may speak quite enthusiastically and passionately which usually makes people listen to you with undivided attention. You may express your authentic and original thoughts without any hesitation. However, you may not be quick at doing so. You may be an avid observer of your surroundings, people, places, and situations. You may spend a lot of time in your own company.

In relationships, you may enjoy being yourself and be authentic. You may be an independent and insightful spirit who enjoys the company of someone who values your individuality. You may be sensitive to the needs of your partner of course. However, there will be times when you would want to be alone or spend some time with yourself to fuel your own desires and needs. You may be helpful, thoughtful, and well-informed of your partner’s life, needs, desires, dreams, goals, etc. You may also find yourself anxious or worrisome in states of vulnerability. You may also be quite intuitive and at times feel psychic for knowing things way before they happen. This quality also enables you to sense if your partner is upset or sad or hiding something from you.

At work, you may one of the highly creative individuals. You may not worry about fitting in groups or crowds. You take pride in being yourself. You would be happy to inspire and motivate people around you. You also may let them in on one or two of your secrets of growth in life. You would flourish a lot in careers that let you have creative and imaginative freedom. You may not like to work 24/7 in a stuck routine. Creative thinking is your strong suit. You may also be fond of traveling a lot as it offers you the opportunity to explore, learn, unlearn, and grow. You may also be a good judge of character. In social settings, you may have a good grip on what to say and when. You may also seem quite secretive or mysterious, even your colleagues or friends might not know much about you.

Also Read: Yellow Favorite Color Personality Test Reveals Your True Personality Traits

Also Read: Blue Favorite Color Personality Test Reveals Your True Personality Traits

Also Read: Green Favorite Color Personality Test Reveals Your True Personality Traits

How to choose the right career if your favorite color is Purple?

The most important aspect of your personality if your favorite color is Purple is that you have an unconventional thought process and great imagination powers. You are a god-gifted creative who can visualize the unthinkable. You may take up creative endeavors such as painting, home décor, interior design, spirituality, fashion, etc. You may possess the skillset to create masterpieces. You often go after positions of power, leadership, visionaries, etc, and not be bothered by intricacies. You may also do well as a humanitarian. You may also do well as fashion designers, social media influencer, etc. You should make the best use of your creativity, intuitiveness, and imagination. You may have a magnetic aura that pulls people toward you. You may take it to your advantage to build a name for yourself.

Purple Favorite Color Personality Type: How You Are At Work?

Compassionate

Imaginative

Dreamer

Visionary

Intuitive

Creative

Emotional

Mysterious

Spiritual

Trendsetter

Also Read: White Favorite Color Personality Test Reveals Your True Personality Traits

Also Read: Personality Test: Your Favorite Drink Reveals Your True Personality Traits

Also Read: Chocolate Personality Test: Your Favorite Chocolate Reveals Your True Personality Traits

What jobs are good for you if your favorite color is Purple?

Best Jobs for Purple Personality Painter Home Décor Writer Fashion Designer Stylist Spiritual Practice Graphic Designer Musician Therapist Dancer Counselor Humanitarian Actor/Actresses Social Media Influencer Marketing Humanitarian Corporate Communications Healthcare

Tell us in comments: Is Purple Your Favorite Color?

Check out more such personality tests below!

Also Read: Black Favorite Color Personality Test Reveals Your True Personality Traits

Also Read: Hair Parting Personality: Way You Part Your Hair Reveals Your True Personality Traits

Also Read: What Your Lip Shape Says About Your Personality?