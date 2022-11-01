Hair Parting Personality: Way You Part Your Hair Reveals Your True Personality Traits

Hair Parting Personality: Do you part you hair to the left or right? what does parting your hair to the left mean? what does parting hair on right mean? what does parting hair in the middle mean? Studies have shown a link between the way you part your hair and personality traits. Let us see what your style of hair parting says about you.

Hair Parting Personality Test: What does your hair parting style reveal about you?

#1 Left-Side Hair Parting Personality Traits

If you part your hair to the left, your personality traits reveal that you are an analytical, masculine, driven individual who likes to weigh in logic along with emotions. You like to see things in a clear, crisp manner. As a woman, you may be highly independent and look at things objectively. You may be highly confident and organized. You may not make sense to everyone, but you like to do what makes you happy. You may be kind yet strong in defending yourself. You may like dressing in clothing that helps you accentuate your business-mindedness personality. You may not like to do things or chores, but you may like to get things done. You may enjoy positions of power. You are attracted to activities that make you feel alpha. You may be good at reasoning. People look at you as someone who is well put-together. They may also find you aloof or cold at times.

#2 Right-Side Hair Parting Personality Traits

If you part your hair to the right, your personality traits reveal that you are emotionally sensitive, empathetic, and nurturing. You may enjoy being there for others. You may be into social causes, charities, etc. You may be very domestic and enjoy homely environments. You may also give away too much of yourself to spread happiness and kindness. You may find people confiding in you a lot. You may listen to your heart or gut feeling more than your brain. You are a natural at taking care of others. Sometimes you may take it upon yourself to look out for someone or get overly personal. You may also be easy-going, fun, and in more touch with your feminine side. You may be a bit creative and spontaneous too.

#3 Middle Hair Parting Personality Traits

If you part your hair in the middle, your personality traits reveal that you are balanced, clear-minded, reliable, practical, intelligent, polite, and extremely straightforward. You do not like to be passive-aggressive nor do you relate to people who aren’t direct with their thoughts. You may be meticulously organized. You may be highly ambitious, charming, even-tempered, and strong-willed. Add to that, your sense of calmness makes you highly attractive. Now, a sharply demarcated middle parting shows you may be a bit controlling and a force to be reckoned with during a debate or argument. A messy middle parting may show that you do like to display your individuality but you could take the middle road depending on the situation.

Tell us in comments: What is your hair parting style?

