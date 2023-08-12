Can you find the cat that looks different in the picture within 7 seconds? If you spot that ONE cat in this puzzle picture that looks different from the rest, you definitely have a high IQ and extremely good attention skills. You are highly intelligent and smart. Take this puzzle challenge to find the cat and prove you are among the 1% of highly attentive people.

Picture puzzles that challenge you to spot the odd one out or one that looks different from the rest can reveal your intelligence and attention skills. These puzzles require good observational skills, attention to detail, and the ability to think logically.

How Attentive Are You? Find The Cat That Looks Different Within 7 Seconds!

Image: Brightside

There is ONE cat in this picture puzzle that looks different from the rest. How quickly can you spot it? A person with an average IQ took 20 seconds to find it. Can you beat the record and find the cat within 7 seconds?

You need to be able to carefully observe the images of all the cats in this picture and notice the small details that are different.

Look at the details of each cat such as their ears, tails, eyes, etc. Do you notice any difference in one of the cats?

Try to notice if any image has any inconsistencies or mistakes. Use your attention to detail and logical thinking to crack this puzzle.

All the best! Your time to solve this cat puzzle starts in 3, 2, and 1 seconds! Start looking!

Do not worry! we have provided the answer below.

Find The Mistake Puzzle Answer

Bravo! If you spotted the cat that looks different in the picture within 7 seconds. However, if you are still wondering which cat is odd one out, see below.

Did you enjoy this puzzle?

Check out tricky picture puzzles on Jagran Josh that test your IQ, attention to detail, concentration and brain power.

