Tricky Puzzle IQ Test challenge to spot a butterfly hiding in flowers within 3 seconds!

Puzzle IQ Test: Picture puzzles are fun and also beneficial in improving your memory, attention to detail, and spatial orientation. So, if you wonder that do puzzles determine your IQ then the answer is yes. If you are good at solving picture puzzles then it indicates a higher IQ level and visual reasoning. In addition to that, solving puzzles under a time limit indicates your ability and speed to process visuals.

Tricky Puzzle IQ Test: Can you spot a butterfly hiding in flowers in 3 seconds?

Image Source: Hopes Grove Nurseries

Here, we have a beautiful picture of colourful flowers but mind you it is a puzzle in which a butterfly has been cleverly camouflaged among the flowers. This puzzle is designed to test your observational skills and eyesight.

You have 3 seconds to spot the butterfly hiding in the flowers. Can you spot it?

We advise people to look at the image carefully while keeping in mind that the time limit is short.

Look at the puzzle carefully and tell, ‘Where is the butterfly hiding in this picture?’

Your time starts now!

The puzzle challenges the viewers to apply their creative intelligence, visual reasoning, and ability to spot hidden patterns and apply logic to solve this puzzle. Check out this puzzle to see your genius level.

You have sharp eyesight if you could spot the hidden butterfly in this picture in 3 seconds!

However, If you are still figuring out where is the butterfly hiding in this puzzle, then we have revealed the answer below. If you look carefully at the picture, you will see the butterfly is spotted at the bottom left in this picture.

Want to solve more puzzles? Click Here!