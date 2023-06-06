Test your IQ! Can you spot 3 hidden numbers within 3 seconds in this Optical Illusion?

Optical Illusion to Test Your IQ Level: Everyone loves optical illusions, puzzles, and brain teasers. In addition to the fun, these are a perfect way to assess your intelligence level, and cognitive skills, and stimulate curiosity. Here we have another spot the number optical illusion which is a black and white tiles image that is warped to make it difficult for you to guess the numbers hidden in the pattern. Test your skills to see if you are the champion to spot these hidden numbers.

Jagran Josh brings you challenging optical illusions to help you test your observation skills, cognitive skills, and IQ level. Scientific studies state that people with higher intelligence levels and high perception skills are better at spotting hidden patterns in optical illusions.

Optical Illusion IQ Test: You have hawk eyes if you can spot hidden numbers within 3 seconds!

This visual illusion is much more complex than our previous find the number optical illusion. This optical illusion can help you strengthen your observational skills. This optical illusion challenges you to find the hidden numbers within 3 seconds. Finding the hidden numbers in this optical illusion is not an easy task! We can give a hint: There are three hidden numbers.

Your time starts now!

This optical illusion IQ test requires high concentration to find the hidden numbers. Only 1 out of 10 people have been able to find all three hidden numbers in this optical illusion. Look at this optical illusion carefully. Do you see it? Can you find all the hidden numbers in the image above?

Did you spot the hidden numbers within 3 in this optical illusion?

Bravo! If you found all the hidden numbers within 3 seconds, it proves that you have a highly exceptional IQ level and perception skills. You are good at spotting patterns in complex visual illusions.

However, if you are still looking for the hidden numbers, then we have shared the answer below. If you look carefully at the image, you will be able to spot the hidden numbers which are 8, 5, and 3. We have shared the image below for your reference.

Wasn’t this optical illusion difficult and mind-bending?

Are optical illusions good for the brain?

Studies show that optical illusions aid in improving problem-solving skills, and attention span, boost creativity, increase brain plasticity (which is the ability of the brain to change and adapt), and provide mental stimulation. There are several optical illusions that also help to reveal your hidden personality traits, behaviour, dislikes, likes, introversion or extroversion level.