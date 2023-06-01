Optical Illusion to Test Your IQ: Only 1% can spot the Hidden Letter in the picture within 10 secs!

Optical Illusion to Test Your IQ Level: If you love solving optical illusions then this one is for you. This optical illusion is courtesy of viral TikToker Dean Jackson. In this latest mind-bending optical illusion, there is a letter hidden in this trio of abstract shapes. We have seen plenty of optical illusions, but we bet this one is taking everyone by surprise. It is hard to spot the letter within 10 seconds. Are you up for a challenge?

Optical Illusion for IQ Test: Only 1% can spot the Hidden Letter in the picture within 10 secs!

This optical illusion has been shared to test your IQ level. In this optical illusion, we see three abstract shapes. However, the picture claims to have a hidden letter formed by the abstract shapes.

The illusion challenges the viewers to find the letter hidden in the picture. Can you spot the hidden letter in this optical illusion within 10 seconds?

Your time starts now!

Claims tell that only 1% of people with high IQ levels can find the hidden letter in this optical illusion. This optical illusion is a fun and engaging way to test your IQ. If you want a more accurate IQ level, then you must take actual IQ tests.

Did you spot the hidden letter in 10 seconds?

If you are still looking for the hidden letter, then we are here to help you find it. If you look carefully at the image with sharp focus, you will begin to see that all lines are parallel to each other. When you start to look at the entire abstract image 45 degrees, you will the abstract shape look like the letter E.

Yes! Letter E!

We have shared the image below for your reference.

Wasn’t this optical illusion a bit head-scratching?

Studies show that optical illusions help to make your brain work faster, sharper, and smarter. They force you to think the unthinkable, push the horizons of your mind, and become more productive. Optical illusions are designed to trick your mind and vision. Optical illusions are great brain exercises. If you are looking to enhance your perception and cognitive powers, you must definitely take such optical illusions test every day.

