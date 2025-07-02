What is QUAD? Member Nations, Objective and Significance

Explainer

In a major step, the Quad grouping has started a project to guarantee the supply of vital minerals as part of a larger plan to improve economic security in the face of worries about China's coercive practices, which include manipulating prices in the industry. Following an assembly of the grouping's member countries' foreign ministers in the US capital recently, the decision to launch the "Quad Critical Minerals Initiative" was made public. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong, Japanese Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya, and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar attended the meeting. What is QUAD? The Quad, also known as the "Quadrilateral Security Dialogue" (QSD), is an unofficial strategic conference that consists of the United States of America (USA), India, Australia, and Japan. The Quad's efforts to create a free, open, wealthy, and inclusive Indo-Pacific region are among its main goals.

The first meeting of the group took place in 2007 during the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) conference. It is seen as an alliance of marine democracies, and all of its member nations participate in meetings, semi-regular summits, intelligence sharing, and military exercises to keep the forum active. ALSO READ: RailOne Indian Railway Super App: How to Download, Key Features and Benefits When was QUAD Formed? The representatives of the four member countries have met on a regular basis since its founding in 2007. In 2007, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was the first to propose the idea of creating the Quad. The evolution of Exercise Malabar and the 2004 tsunami, in which India led relief and rescue efforts for both itself and its neighbors before the US, Japan, and Australia joined, was actually where it all began. China, therefore, sent the Quad members official diplomatic protests.

Objectives of Quad The Quad's goal is to prevent any political or military influence from affecting the Indo-Pacific's vital shipping lanes.

It is viewed as a strategic alliance to lessen Chinese dominance.

Securing a liberal commercial system, freedom of navigation, and a rules-based international order.

The alliance also seeks to provide Indo-Pacific countries with alternative debt funding options. The Quad leaders also discuss current global concerns such as education, disaster relief, cybersecurity, maritime security, critical and emerging technologies, connectivity and infrastructure, and climate change and pandemics. India’s Role in QUAD The forum is thought to be a calculated response to China's military and economic rise. It's interesting to note that India can enlist the help of the other Quad countries to oppose the communist country if Chinese aggression increases along its borders. Furthermore, India may conduct strategic explorations in the Indo-Pacific region with the assistance of its naval forces.