Quiz on ICC Men T20 World Cup 2022

The eighth edition of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup is being played in 2022. Australia will host the game from October 16 through November 13, 2022. The international cricket council (ICC) announced in July 2020 that the tournament had been postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic from its original 2020 date. The T20 World Cup was originally scheduled to take place in India in 2021 but was later moved to the United Arab Emirates and Oman. The International Cricket Council (ICC) also announced in August 2020 that Australia would host the rescheduled tournament in 2022. All of the tournament's schedules were confirmed by the ICC on January 21, 2022. Australia, the hosts, was also the reigning champion.

Test your knowledge about the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup with the quiz below:

1. Who won the most ICC Men’s T20 World Cups?

a) West Indies

b) India

c) New Zealand

d) Pakistan

Ans. West Indies

2. Where will the final of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup will be played?

a) Brisbane Cricket Stadium

b) Melbourne Cricket Ground

c) Adelaide Oval

d) Sydney Cricket Ground

Ans. b

3. Who won T20 World Cup 2021?

a) New Zealand

b) Bangladesh

c) Australia

d) Pakistan

Ans. c

4. What is the prize money for the winner of ICC T20 World Cup winners?

a) $1.8 billion

b) $1.3 million

c) $1.5 billion

d) $1.6 million

Ans. d

5. When does the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 Final is scheduled?

a) November 12

b) November 11

c) November 13

d) November 14

Ans. c

6. Which teams are in the semi-finals of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022?

a) New Zealand, Pakistan, India, England

b) Pakistan, India, England, Bangladesh

c) England, New Zealand, India, West Indies

d) Pakistan, England, New Zealand, South Africa

Ans. a

7. Which country is hosting ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022?

a) South Africa

b) England

c) Australia

d) West Indies

Ans. c

8. Who tops the batting stats in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup?

a) Babar Azam

b) Virat Kohli

c) Conway

d) KL Rahul

Ans. b

9. In which edition of the T20 WC, no century was scored by any player?

a) 2007

b) 2012

c) 2009

d) 2022

Ans. c

Which of these countries has never hosted T20 WC Cups?

a) Bangladesh

b) New Zealand

c) India

d) England

Ans. b

