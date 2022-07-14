Quordle 171 Answer Today: Check hints, clues and solution for July 14, 2022

Quordle 171 Answer for July 14: Quordle game is known for difficult puzzles, however, once you understand the strategy of playing this game, the answers do not look that difficult. Quordle 171 is here with another exciting set of puzzles for those who love playing it. The exciting word game only gives nine chances to the player to identify the quartet of the correct words. Today’s Quordle has certain difficult terms, so the players must be careful. Read below to know the answer to today’s game and also find the hints and clues for Quordle on July 14, 2022.

Quordle 171 July 14 Hints

1. Today’s Quordle answer begins with the letter- L, H, S and C

2. The word of today’s Quordle ends with the letters- H,E,E and Y.

3. The vowel O is present in two Quordle words of the day.

4. One of word of Today’s Quordle has a repetitive letter.

5. Most of the have two letters, the players must try guessing them first.

Quordle 171 Answer Today: What are the clues for today’s solution?

Word 1 Clue: A meal that you have in the middle of the day

World 2 Clue: A large animal that is used for riding on or for pulling or carrying heavy lead

Word 3 Clue: The Fashion, Shape or Design of something.

Word 4 Clue: In a way that intentionally tries to keep something secret.

Quordle 171 Answer for July 14

The answer for Quordle 171 for July 14, 2022, is given below

1. Quordle Word 1: LUNCH

2. Quordle Word 2: HORSE

3. Quordle Word 3: STYLE

4. Quordle Word 4: COYLY

What is Quordle?

Each guess must be a valid 5-letter word. After submitting each word, hit the enter button.

After each guess by the player, the color of the tiles will change to show how close your guess was to the word.

Just like the game Wordle, in Quordle if the tile turns green, it means it is the correct word in the correct spot. If the tiles turn yellow, it means that the word is correct but in the wrong spot and if it turns grey, it means that the word is incorrect in the incorrect spot.

