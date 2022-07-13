Quordle 170 Answer Today: Check hints, clues and solution for July 13, 2022

Quordle 170 Answer for July 13: Quordle 170 is here with another exciting set of puzzles for those who love playing it. Quordle game is known for difficult puzzles, however, once you understand the strategy of playing this game, the answers do not look that difficult. The exciting word game only gives nine chances to the player to identify the quartet of the correct words. Today’s Quordle has certain difficult terms, so the players must be careful. Read below to know the answer to today’s game and also find the hints and clues for Quordle on July 13, 2022.

Quordle 170 July 13 Hints

1. Quordle today begins with the letter N, S, F and O

2. Quordle 170 answer ends with the letters H, K, L and D

3. One of the Quordle answer today has no vowels.

4. The vowel O is repeated In a word of the day for today’s Quordle

5. The vowel E is used in two puzzles for Quordle July 13, 2022.

Quordle 170 Answer Today: What are the clues for today’s solution?

Word 1 Clue: A spirit in the form of a young woman that lives in rivers, woods, etc.

Word 2 Clue: A very small spot or mark

Word 3 Clue: Living wild, especially after escaping from life as a pet or on a farm

Word 4 Clue: More or Less egg-shaped

Quordle 170 Answer for July 13

The answer to Quordle 170 for July 13, 2022, is given below

1. Quordle Word 1: NYMPH

2. Quordle Word 2: SPECK

3. Quordle Word 3: FERAL

4. Quordle Word 4: OVOID

What is Quordle?

Each guess must be a valid 5-letter word. After submitting each word, hit the enter button.

After each guess by the player, the color of the tiles will change to show how close your guess was to the word.

Just like the game Wordle, in Quordle if the tile turns green, it means it is the correct word in the correct spot. If the tiles turn yellow, it means that the word is correct but in the wrong spot and if it turns grey, it means that the word is incorrect in the incorrect spot.

