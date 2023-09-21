Rafflesia, the largest flower of he world is getting closer to extinction. Here's everything to know about the flower!

A team of international scientists has issued an urgent need to protect the genus Rafflesia, containing the largest flowers in the world, from becoming extinct. The team comprises botanists from the University of Oxford's Botanic Garden. A new study has also come up that stated that a majority of the 42 species are actually threatened. However, surprisingly, only one of these 42 species is mentioned in the Red List of Threatened Species of the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN). Additionally, approximately two-thirds of the habitat of plants is actually at risk of extinction.

ALSO READ: All about new plant species with potential anti-cancer properties found in Assam

Rafflesia

Rafflesia is a beautiful botanical gem that has ignited curiosity among researchers and scientists for eons. The Rafflesia plant is a parasite. The plant is a parasite that usually infects tropical vines in the Southeast Asian woods. Rafflesia remains hidden from sight. It comes with thread-like filaments.

The parasite releases a cabbage-like bud. The bud gradually turns beautifully into a five-lobbed flower that is super giant. A foul scent is also produced, but this is just to attract pollinating flies. This is why it is also known as the "corpse flower".

ALSO READ: List of 11 Critically Endangered Species of Birds in India

ALSO READ: Let's talk about a rare species of wildflower, the Kelso Creek Monkeyflower.