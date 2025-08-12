Do you know about Asia’s Longest Freight Train? Check Complete Detail Here!

Indian Railways has reached a significant new milestone by completing the trial run of 'Rudrastra,' which is now Asia’s longest freight train. It stretches over an incredible length of 4.5 kilometres. Rudrastra, which is Asia’s Longest Freight Train is consists of 354 wagons and is pulled by seven powerful locomotives. 'Rudrastra' - Bharat's longest freight train (4.5 km long) pic.twitter.com/Ufk2MFnpfl — Ashwini Vaishnaw (@AshwiniVaishnaw) August 8, 2025 The test of Rudrastra began at Ganjkhwaja station in Chandauli, Uttar Pradesh, and ended at Garhwa in Jharkhand which has covering 209 kilometres in just over five hours, and this massive train was able to maintain an average speed of around 40.5 km/h. This project is designed to improve freight transport efficiency by combining multiple freight rakes into one continuous train. From this project, it will reduce the number of individual train trips needed, which will save both time and resources. Linking multiple wagons in a single Freight Train will enhance the transportation of more resources.

How is Rudrastra Configured and Powered? The Rudrastra freight train is formed by coupling six standard freight rakes, resulting in a total of 345 wagons. Its propulsion is managed by seven powerful locomotives distributed along the length of the train: two at the front and others positioned approximately every 59 wagons. During the trial, some wagons carried loads as heavy as 72 tons. Key configuration details: Total length: 4.5 kilometres

Number of wagons: 345

Locomotives: 7 (2 at front, 5 distributed)

Maximum load per wagon: 72 tons (in some wagons)

Average speed: 40.5 km/h

