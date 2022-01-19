Sania Mirza Biography: Birth, Age, Family, Education, Career, Retirement, Awards, Net Worth and More

Sania Mirza Biography: Tennis star Sania Mirza announced her retirement from professional tennis after the ongoing 2022 season as her body is wearing down. The announcement came after her first-round loss in women's doubles at the Australian Open on 19 January 2022. However, she made it clear that the decision was not triggered by the first-round loss.

Here's what Sania Mirza said at the press conference after the match.

"I've decided that this will be my last season. I'm taking it week by week. Not sure if I can last the season, but I want to.

There are a bunch reasons for it. It's not as simple as 'okay I'm not going to play'. I do feel my recovery is taking longer, I do feel, considering my son is three years old, I'm putting him at risk by travelling so much with him, that's something I have to take into account. My body is wearing down. My knee was really hurting today and I'm not saying that's the reason we lost but I do think that it is taking time to recover as I'm getting older.

Also for me to find that motivation every day to come out, the energy is not the same anymore. Right this minute, it's there but there are days where I don't feel like doing that. I've always said that I will play until I enjoy that grind, the process and not just winning but you have to enjoy the process and I am not sure I'm enjoying it anymore. I am enjoying it enough to play this season. I've worked very hard to come back, get fit, lose weight and try to set a good example for mothers, new mothers to follow their dreams as much as they can. Beyond this season, I don't feel my body doing it.

I am playing at a good level. The first week in Adelaide, we (she and Kichenok) beat top-10, 20 players. I am playing at a decent level. I was pretty sure this is my last season if I do finish it. I am sure I am not coming to Melbourne to play Australian Open again.

I had great memories here, singles, doubles and mixed doubles. It's been a great journey. I am not looking forward to June or July, I am literally going week to week, with my body, with a virus, there is so much uncertainty. Every time I play, I feel I have a chance to win, that's why I am here. It is not because of the disappointment of today's match. Just the way my body is. I am not sure if I can finish the season. I want to play a full season, I am still (ranked) 50-60 in the world, I do feel I have the level to play.

As an athlete, I feel I can go deep in tournaments. But I have a bit of a meniscus issue going on my right knee, I woke up with wrist pain a couple of days ago. There is nothing wrong with it. At 35, I am waking up with a couple of things that I don't know where they're coming from. I want to finish the season, try to play until US Open, that is my goal. But I still have to take it week-to-week."

Sania Mirza Biography

Birth 15 November 1986 Age 35 years Height 5 ft 8 inch Education Nasr School, Hyderabad St. Mary's College, Hyderabad Parents Imran Mirza (Father) Naseema (Mother) Profession Tennis Player Husband Shoaib Malik Children Izhaan Mirza Malik Net Worth $25 million (approx) Instagram @mirzasaniar Twitter @MirzaSania Awards Padma Shri Padma Bhushan

Sania Mirza Biography: Birth, Family and Education

Sania Mirza was born on 15 November 1986 in Mumbai to Imran Mirza and Naseema. Her father was a sports journalist while her mother worked in a printing business.

After her birth, her family moved to Hyderabad where she and her younger sister, Anam Mirza, were raised. Anam is married to cricketer Mohammad Asaduddin, the son of former Cricket captain Mohammad Azharuddin.

Mirza is an alumna of Nasr School, and St. Mary's College, Hyderabad. She holds an honorary degree of Doctor of Letters from the Dr. M.G.R. Educational and Research Institute, Chennai.

Sania Mirza Husband

Sani Mirza and Pakistani Cricketer Shoaib Malik tied the knot on 12 April 2010 in a traditional Hyderabadi Muslim wedding ceremony at the Taj Krishna Hotel in Hyderabad, India. Their Wedding reception was held in Sialkot, Pakistan. She received Rs. 6.1 million as Mahr, a custom in Muslim weddings.

As their wedding received online attention, Mirza became the most searched woman tennis player and Indian sportsperson in 2010, according to Google Trends.

Sania Mirza Son

The couple announced their first pregnancy on social media on 23 April 2018 and gave birth to Izhaan Mirza Malik in October 2018. and named him Izhaan Mirza Malik.

Sania Mirza Awards and Recognitions

1- Arjuna Award in 2004

2- WTA Newcomer of the Year in 2005

3- Padma Shri in 2006

4- Brand Ambassador of Telangana in 2014

5- Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna in 2015

6- BBC's list of 100 inspiring women in 2015

7- Padma Bhushan in 2016

8- NRI of the Year in 2016

9- Time Magazine's 100 most influential people in the world in 2016

10- UN Women Goodwill Ambassador for South Asia

