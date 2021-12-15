Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Death Anniversary: 21 Inspirational and Powerful quotes from the Iron Man of India

Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel: Today is his 71st death anniversary. He breathed his last on December 15, 1950. He is famous as the "Iron Man of India" and "Unifier of the Nation". He led a successful campaign against hikes in land revenue in Bardoli in Surat district in 1928. After this campaign, due to his efficient leadership, he earned the title "Sardar" ("Leader").

He played an important role in the decision-making process of the All India Congress Committee. He became the first Home Minister and Minister of Information and Broadcasting after India's Independence in 1947.

India was divided into several parts at the time of Independence into territories that were ruled by hereditary rulers. It is due to his relentless effort successful unification of more than 500 princely states with India was possible.

Remembering Sardar Patel on his Punya Tithi. India will always be grateful to him for his monumental service, his administrative skills and the untiring efforts to unite our nation. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 15, 2021

Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel: 21 Inspirational and Powerful quotes by him

1. "In a domestic Government unity and co-operation are essential requisites."

2. " Today we must remove distinctions of high and low, rich and poor, caste or creed."

3. "Happiness and misery are paper balls. Don’t be afraid of death. Join the nationalist forces, be united. Give work to those who are hungry, food to invalids, forget your quarrels."

4. "Non-violence has to be observed in thought, word, and deed. The measure of our non-violence will be a measure of our success.”

5. “Remain united. March forward in all humility, but fully awake to the situation you face, demanding your rights and firmness.”

6. “My only desire is that India should be a god producer and no one should be hungry, shedding tears for food in the country."

7. “Work is undoubtedly worship but laughter is life. Anyone who takes life too seriously must prepare himself for a miserable existence. Anyone who greets joys and sorrows with equal facility can really get the best of life."

8. “There is something unique in this soil, which despite many obstacles has always remained the abode of great souls."

9. “Manpower without unity is not a strength unless it is harmonized and united properly, then it becomes a spiritual power."

11. " Satyagraha is not a creed for the weak or the cowardly."

12. "Faith is of no evil in absence of strength. Faith and strength, both are essential to accomplish any great work."

13. "It is in my nature to be a friend of the friendless."

14. "Take to the path of dharma - the path of truth and justice. Don't misuse your valour. Remain united. March forward in all humility, but fully awake to the situation you face, demanding your rights and firmness."

15. "By common endeavor we can raise the country to a new greatness, while a lack of unity will expose us to fresh calamities."

16. "Every citizen of India must remember that he is an Indian and he has every right in this country but with certain duties."

18. "Every Indian should now forget that he is a Rajput, a Sikh or a Jat. He must remember that he is an Indian and he has every right in his country but with certain duties."

19. "A war based on Satyagraha is always of two kinds. One is the war we wage against injustice, and the other we fight our own weaknesses."

20. " Ours is a non-violent war, It is Dharma YUDDHA."

21. "Two ways of building character – cultivating the strength to challenge oppression, and tolerate the resultant hardships that give rise to courage and awareness."