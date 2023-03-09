Satish Kaushik Biography: Birth, Age, Early Life, Movies, Hollywood Film, Net Worth, Death & More

JagranJosh Education Awards 2023: Meet our Jury!

Satish Kaushik Biography: Satish Kaushik, the veteran actor, director, and screenwriter succumbed to Heart Attack on Wednesday. He was part of some really great films and even bagged two Filmfare Awards for his performance in Saajan Chale Sasural and Ram Lakhan.
Satish Kaushik, the veteran actor is no more!
Veteran Bollywood actor and director Satish Kaushik passed away on Wednesday at the age of 66. Taking it to Twitter his closest pal actor Anupam Kher shared an emotional note along with a picture of both actors. According to reports, Kaushik suffered a heart attack on the way to the hospital in New Delhi.

Satish Kaushik Biography

Name

Satish Kaushik

Full Name

Satish Chandra Kaushik

Date Of Birth

13 April 1956

Age

66

Nationality

Indian

Profession

Actor, Director, Screenwriter, Producer

Debut

As Actor: Masoom (1983)
As Director: Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja (1993)
As TV Actor: The Great Indian Family Drama (2015)

Marital Status

Married

Spouse

Shashi Kaushik

Children

02

Awards

Filmfare Best Comedian Award For Ram Lakhan (1990)

Filmfare Best Comedian Award For Saajan Chale Sasural 

Screen Videocon For Philips Top Ten for co-writing and anchoring the show

Net Worth

40 Crore Rupees in 2023

Death 

8th March 2022

Personal Life

Satish was born on 13 April 1956 in Mahendragarh, Haryana. On April 13, 1956, in Mahendragarh, Haryana, Satish was born. In 1972, he received his degree from Delhi University's Kirori Mal College. He attended both the Indian Film and Television Institute and the National School of Drama. In 1985, he tied the knot with Shashi Kaushik. In 1996, his son Shanu Kaushik passed away at the age of 2. Later Vanshika, his daughter, was born in 2012 via surrogacy.

Career

Satish Chandra Kaushik was an Indian actor, director, producer, comedian, and screenwriter. He gained recognition as a film actor for his performances as "Calendar" in Mr. India, "Pappu Pager" in Deewana Mastana, and "Chanu Ahmed" in British director Sarah Gavron's film Brick Lane (2007).

His most well-known performance as a theatre performer was as "Willy Loman" in the Hindi adaptation of Arthur Miller's Death of a Salesman, Salesman Ramlal.

He wrote the lines for the enduring comedy Jaane Bhi Do Yaaron by Kundan Shah (1983).

Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja, directed by Sridevi, was his debut effort (1993). Prem (1995), which was supposed to be Tabu's debut movie, was his second. He continued to produce movies, and in 1999, Hum Aapke Dil Mein Rehte Hain became his first commercial success.

Philips Top Ten, a TV countdown program he co-wrote and hosted, earned him the Screen Videocon Award.

Anupam Kher, Kaushik's former NSD classmate, established Karol Bagh Productions, a new film production company in 2007. Satish Kaushik was in charge of directing their debut movie, Teree Sang.

He was chosen to play Nawaab Jung Bahadur in the title role of Contiloe Productions' newest SAB TV production, The Great Indian Family Drama. He made the decision to produce Tere Naam II (2003). In the movie Udta Punjab, he additionally took on the role of Tayaji (2016).

List of Films

Film

Year

Maasoom

1983

Jaane Bhi Do Yaaron

1983

Who Pays The Piper

1983

Woh 7 Din

1983

Ab Aayega Mazza

1984

Mohabbat

1985

Mr. India

1987

Prem Pratigyaa

1989

Jamai Raja

1990

Vishkanya

1991

Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja

1993

Prem

1995

Saajan Chale Sasuraal

1996

Mr and Mrs Khiladi

1997

Deewaana Mastana

1997

Mere Sapno Ki Rani

1997

Ghoonghat

1997

Dil Ke Jharokho Mein

1997

Pardesi Babu

1998

Bade Miyan Chhote Miyan

1998

Chhota Chetan

1998

Rajaji

1999

Aa Ab Laut Chalein

1999

Hum Aapke Dil Me Rehte Hain

1999

Hamara Dil Aapke Pass Hai

2000

Tera Jadoo Chal Gaya

2000

Papa The Great

2000

Mujhe Kucch Kehna Hai

2001

Badhai Ho Badhai

2002

Tehzeeb 

2003

Tere Naam

2003

Calcutta Mail

2003

Aabra Ka Dabra

2004

Wajahh

2004

Khullam Khulla Pyaar Karein

2005

Vaada

2005

Shaadi Se Pehle

2006

Umar

2006

Dhol

2007

Kuch Khatta Kuch Meetha

2007

Karzz

2008

God Tussi Great Ho

2008

Dhoom Daddaka

2008

The Migration

2008

Love Ka Tadka

2009

Do Knot Disturb

2009

Teree Sang

2009

Kisse Pyaar Karoon

2009

Milenge Milenge

2010

Brick Lane

2010

Do Dilon Ke Khel Mein

2010

Bumm Bumm Bole

2010

City of Gold

2010

Rascals

2011

Hum Tum Shabana

2011

Hawai Dada

2011

Chatur Singh Two Star

2011

Lo Ho Gayi Party

2011

Aagaah

2011

Double Dhamaal

2011

404

2011

Future To Bright Hai Ji

2012

Overtime

2012

Qasam Se Qasam Se

2012

Gali Gali Chor Hai

2012

Hhey Gujju

2013

Dekh Tamasha Dekh

2014

Lakshmi

2014

Gang of Ghosts

2014

Wedding Pulaav

2015

Jai Ho Democracy

2015

Udta Punjab

2016

Tharrai Thappattai

2016

Ranchi Diaries

2017

Commando 2

2017

Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se

2018

Soorma

2018

Veerrey Ki Wedding

2018

Man Udhaan Vara

2019

Judgementall Hai Kya

2019

Chhoriya Chhoron Se Kam Nahin Hoti

2019

Chhalaang

2020

Khaali Peeli

2020

Sab Kushal Mangal

2020

Kaagaz

2021

Sharmaji Namkeen

2022

Emergency

TBD

The veteran actor received two Filmfare Best Comedian Awards for his extraordinary talent, as well as a Screen Videocon For Philips Top Ten for co-writing and hosting a show.

He attended renowned lyricist Javed Akhtar's Holi party on Tuesday and posted a number of pictures with Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal, and other celebrities on his official Twitter account before passing away. And this has made the entire film industry as well as fans in complete disbelief over this unfortunate incident.

Let’s scroll through some tweets:

Satish Kaushik passed away at the age of 66 on Wednesday in Gurgaon due to a heart attack. He is survived by his wife Shashi and a daughter, Vanshika Kaushik, who is 11 years old.

