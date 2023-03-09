Satish Kaushik Biography: Birth, Age, Early Life, Movies, Hollywood Film, Net Worth, Death & More
Veteran Bollywood actor and director Satish Kaushik passed away on Wednesday at the age of 66. Taking it to Twitter his closest pal actor Anupam Kher shared an emotional note along with a picture of both actors. According to reports, Kaushik suffered a heart attack on the way to the hospital in New Delhi.
जानता हूँ “मृत्यु ही इस दुनिया का अंतिम सच है!” पर ये बात मैं जीते जी कभी अपने जिगरी दोस्त #SatishKaushik के बारे में लिखूँगा, ये मैंने सपने में भी नहीं सोचा था।45 साल की दोस्ती पर ऐसे अचानक पूर्णविराम !! Life will NEVER be the same without you SATISH ! ओम् शांति! 💔💔💔 pic.twitter.com/WC5Yutwvqc— Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) March 8, 2023
Satish Kaushik Biography
|
Name
|
Satish Kaushik
|
Full Name
|
Satish Chandra Kaushik
|
Date Of Birth
|
13 April 1956
|
Age
|
66
|
Nationality
|
Indian
|
Profession
|
Actor, Director, Screenwriter, Producer
|
Debut
|
As Actor: Masoom (1983)
|
Marital Status
|
Married
|
Spouse
|
Shashi Kaushik
|
Children
|
02
|
Awards
|
Filmfare Best Comedian Award For Ram Lakhan (1990)
Filmfare Best Comedian Award For Saajan Chale Sasural
Screen Videocon For Philips Top Ten for co-writing and anchoring the show
|
Net Worth
|
40 Crore Rupees in 2023
|
Death
|
8th March 2022
Personal Life
Satish was born on 13 April 1956 in Mahendragarh, Haryana. On April 13, 1956, in Mahendragarh, Haryana, Satish was born. In 1972, he received his degree from Delhi University's Kirori Mal College. He attended both the Indian Film and Television Institute and the National School of Drama. In 1985, he tied the knot with Shashi Kaushik. In 1996, his son Shanu Kaushik passed away at the age of 2. Later Vanshika, his daughter, was born in 2012 via surrogacy.
Career
Satish Chandra Kaushik was an Indian actor, director, producer, comedian, and screenwriter. He gained recognition as a film actor for his performances as "Calendar" in Mr. India, "Pappu Pager" in Deewana Mastana, and "Chanu Ahmed" in British director Sarah Gavron's film Brick Lane (2007).
His most well-known performance as a theatre performer was as "Willy Loman" in the Hindi adaptation of Arthur Miller's Death of a Salesman, Salesman Ramlal.
He wrote the lines for the enduring comedy Jaane Bhi Do Yaaron by Kundan Shah (1983).
Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja, directed by Sridevi, was his debut effort (1993). Prem (1995), which was supposed to be Tabu's debut movie, was his second. He continued to produce movies, and in 1999, Hum Aapke Dil Mein Rehte Hain became his first commercial success.
Philips Top Ten, a TV countdown program he co-wrote and hosted, earned him the Screen Videocon Award.
Anupam Kher, Kaushik's former NSD classmate, established Karol Bagh Productions, a new film production company in 2007. Satish Kaushik was in charge of directing their debut movie, Teree Sang.
He was chosen to play Nawaab Jung Bahadur in the title role of Contiloe Productions' newest SAB TV production, The Great Indian Family Drama. He made the decision to produce Tere Naam II (2003). In the movie Udta Punjab, he additionally took on the role of Tayaji (2016).
List of Films
|
Film
|
Year
|
Maasoom
|
1983
|
Jaane Bhi Do Yaaron
|
1983
|
Who Pays The Piper
|
1983
|
Woh 7 Din
|
1983
|
Ab Aayega Mazza
|
1984
|
Mohabbat
|
1985
|
Mr. India
|
1987
|
Prem Pratigyaa
|
1989
|
Jamai Raja
|
1990
|
Vishkanya
|
1991
|
Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja
|
1993
|
Prem
|
1995
|
Saajan Chale Sasuraal
|
1996
|
Mr and Mrs Khiladi
|
1997
|
Deewaana Mastana
|
1997
|
Mere Sapno Ki Rani
|
1997
|
Ghoonghat
|
1997
|
Dil Ke Jharokho Mein
|
1997
|
Pardesi Babu
|
1998
|
Bade Miyan Chhote Miyan
|
1998
|
Chhota Chetan
|
1998
|
Rajaji
|
1999
|
Aa Ab Laut Chalein
|
1999
|
Hum Aapke Dil Me Rehte Hain
|
1999
|
Hamara Dil Aapke Pass Hai
|
2000
|
Tera Jadoo Chal Gaya
|
2000
|
Papa The Great
|
2000
|
Mujhe Kucch Kehna Hai
|
2001
|
Badhai Ho Badhai
|
2002
|
Tehzeeb
|
2003
|
Tere Naam
|
2003
|
Calcutta Mail
|
2003
|
Aabra Ka Dabra
|
2004
|
Wajahh
|
2004
|
Khullam Khulla Pyaar Karein
|
2005
|
Vaada
|
2005
|
Shaadi Se Pehle
|
2006
|
Umar
|
2006
|
Dhol
|
2007
|
Kuch Khatta Kuch Meetha
|
2007
|
Karzz
|
2008
|
God Tussi Great Ho
|
2008
|
Dhoom Daddaka
|
2008
|
The Migration
|
2008
|
Love Ka Tadka
|
2009
|
Do Knot Disturb
|
2009
|
Teree Sang
|
2009
|
Kisse Pyaar Karoon
|
2009
|
Milenge Milenge
|
2010
|
Brick Lane
|
2010
|
Do Dilon Ke Khel Mein
|
2010
|
Bumm Bumm Bole
|
2010
|
City of Gold
|
2010
|
Rascals
|
2011
|
Hum Tum Shabana
|
2011
|
Hawai Dada
|
2011
|
Chatur Singh Two Star
|
2011
|
Lo Ho Gayi Party
|
2011
|
Aagaah
|
2011
|
Double Dhamaal
|
2011
|
404
|
2011
|
Future To Bright Hai Ji
|
2012
|
Overtime
|
2012
|
Qasam Se Qasam Se
|
2012
|
Gali Gali Chor Hai
|
2012
|
Hhey Gujju
|
2013
|
Dekh Tamasha Dekh
|
2014
|
Lakshmi
|
2014
|
Gang of Ghosts
|
2014
|
Wedding Pulaav
|
2015
|
Jai Ho Democracy
|
2015
|
Udta Punjab
|
2016
|
Tharrai Thappattai
|
2016
|
Ranchi Diaries
|
2017
|
Commando 2
|
2017
|
Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se
|
2018
|
Soorma
|
2018
|
Veerrey Ki Wedding
|
2018
|
Man Udhaan Vara
|
2019
|
Judgementall Hai Kya
|
2019
|
Chhoriya Chhoron Se Kam Nahin Hoti
|
2019
|
Chhalaang
|
2020
|
Khaali Peeli
|
2020
|
Sab Kushal Mangal
|
2020
|
Kaagaz
|
2021
|
Sharmaji Namkeen
|
2022
|
Emergency
|
TBD
The veteran actor received two Filmfare Best Comedian Awards for his extraordinary talent, as well as a Screen Videocon For Philips Top Ten for co-writing and hosting a show.
He attended renowned lyricist Javed Akhtar's Holi party on Tuesday and posted a number of pictures with Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal, and other celebrities on his official Twitter account before passing away. And this has made the entire film industry as well as fans in complete disbelief over this unfortunate incident.
Let’s scroll through some tweets:
प्रख्यात अभिनेता एवं फिल्म निर्देशक श्री सतीश कौशिक जी का निधन अत्यंत दुःखद तथा फिल्म जगत की अपूरणीय क्षति है।— Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) March 9, 2023
प्रभु श्री राम दिवंगत आत्मा को अपने श्री चरणों में स्थान तथा शोकाकुल परिजनों व उनके प्रशंसकों को यह असीम दुःख सहने की शक्ति दें।
ॐ शांति!
Woke up to this horrible news, he was my biggest cheerleader, a very successful actor and director #SatishKaushik ji personally was also a very kind and genuine man, I loved directing him in Emergency. He will be missed, Om Shanti 🙏 pic.twitter.com/vwCp2PA64u— Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) March 9, 2023
I am so shocked to hear that Satish Kaushikji is no more. Just yesterday he had shared some lovely photographs of Holi and today one hears of his sad demise. Life is so unpredictable 💔 May his soul rest in eternal peace 🙏🏽🙏🏽 ॐ शांति 🙏🏽🙏🏽— Renuka Shahane (@renukash) March 9, 2023
Shocked n saddened by the news of sad demise of a talented actor, director n a wonderful human being #SatishaKaushik ji. May his soul rest in peace. My deepest condolences to his family n friends 🙏🏻 Om Shanti 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/1osfA3wC9Z— Urmila Matondkar (@UrmilaMatondkar) March 9, 2023
Thank you for the cinema , thank you for the laughs … rest in peace Satish Kaushik ji …. 💔— Neha Dhupia (@NehaDhupia) March 9, 2023
My love and strength to the family … #gonetoosoon pic.twitter.com/uvcYt1eL4A
Om shanti Satish sir. Papa and you will be talking and laughing as you always did. You will be very missed.— PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) March 9, 2023
Thank you for bringing so much laughter into our lives.
Sending love, prayers and strength to the family pic.twitter.com/AI7rXVmVJp
Satish Kaushik passed away at the age of 66 on Wednesday in Gurgaon due to a heart attack. He is survived by his wife Shashi and a daughter, Vanshika Kaushik, who is 11 years old.
