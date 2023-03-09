Satish Kaushik Biography: Birth, Age, Early Life, Movies, Hollywood Film, Net Worth, Death & More

Veteran Bollywood actor and director Satish Kaushik passed away on Wednesday at the age of 66. Taking it to Twitter his closest pal actor Anupam Kher shared an emotional note along with a picture of both actors. According to reports, Kaushik suffered a heart attack on the way to the hospital in New Delhi.

जानता हूँ “मृत्यु ही इस दुनिया का अंतिम सच है!” पर ये बात मैं जीते जी कभी अपने जिगरी दोस्त #SatishKaushik के बारे में लिखूँगा, ये मैंने सपने में भी नहीं सोचा था।45 साल की दोस्ती पर ऐसे अचानक पूर्णविराम !! Life will NEVER be the same without you SATISH ! ओम् शांति! 💔💔💔 pic.twitter.com/WC5Yutwvqc — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) March 8, 2023

Satish Kaushik Biography

Name Satish Kaushik Full Name Satish Chandra Kaushik Date Of Birth 13 April 1956 Age 66 Nationality Indian Profession Actor, Director, Screenwriter, Producer Debut As Actor: Masoom (1983)

As Director: Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja (1993)

As TV Actor: The Great Indian Family Drama (2015) Marital Status Married Spouse Shashi Kaushik Children 02 Awards Filmfare Best Comedian Award For Ram Lakhan (1990) Filmfare Best Comedian Award For Saajan Chale Sasural Screen Videocon For Philips Top Ten for co-writing and anchoring the show Net Worth 40 Crore Rupees in 2023 Death 8th March 2022

Personal Life

Satish was born on 13 April 1956 in Mahendragarh, Haryana. On April 13, 1956, in Mahendragarh, Haryana, Satish was born. In 1972, he received his degree from Delhi University's Kirori Mal College. He attended both the Indian Film and Television Institute and the National School of Drama. In 1985, he tied the knot with Shashi Kaushik. In 1996, his son Shanu Kaushik passed away at the age of 2. Later Vanshika, his daughter, was born in 2012 via surrogacy.

Career

Satish Chandra Kaushik was an Indian actor, director, producer, comedian, and screenwriter. He gained recognition as a film actor for his performances as "Calendar" in Mr. India, "Pappu Pager" in Deewana Mastana, and "Chanu Ahmed" in British director Sarah Gavron's film Brick Lane (2007).

His most well-known performance as a theatre performer was as "Willy Loman" in the Hindi adaptation of Arthur Miller's Death of a Salesman, Salesman Ramlal.

He wrote the lines for the enduring comedy Jaane Bhi Do Yaaron by Kundan Shah (1983).

Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja, directed by Sridevi, was his debut effort (1993). Prem (1995), which was supposed to be Tabu's debut movie, was his second. He continued to produce movies, and in 1999, Hum Aapke Dil Mein Rehte Hain became his first commercial success.

Philips Top Ten, a TV countdown program he co-wrote and hosted, earned him the Screen Videocon Award.

Anupam Kher, Kaushik's former NSD classmate, established Karol Bagh Productions, a new film production company in 2007. Satish Kaushik was in charge of directing their debut movie, Teree Sang.

He was chosen to play Nawaab Jung Bahadur in the title role of Contiloe Productions' newest SAB TV production, The Great Indian Family Drama. He made the decision to produce Tere Naam II (2003). In the movie Udta Punjab, he additionally took on the role of Tayaji (2016).

Pankaj Tripathi Biography: Net Worth, Movie, Wife, Age, Family, Daughter, Father, Web Series & other details

List of Films

Film Year Maasoom 1983 Jaane Bhi Do Yaaron 1983 Who Pays The Piper 1983 Woh 7 Din 1983 Ab Aayega Mazza 1984 Mohabbat 1985 Mr. India 1987 Prem Pratigyaa 1989 Jamai Raja 1990 Vishkanya 1991 Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja 1993 Prem 1995 Saajan Chale Sasuraal 1996 Mr and Mrs Khiladi 1997 Deewaana Mastana 1997 Mere Sapno Ki Rani 1997 Ghoonghat 1997 Dil Ke Jharokho Mein 1997 Pardesi Babu 1998 Bade Miyan Chhote Miyan 1998 Chhota Chetan 1998 Rajaji 1999 Aa Ab Laut Chalein 1999 Hum Aapke Dil Me Rehte Hain 1999 Hamara Dil Aapke Pass Hai 2000 Tera Jadoo Chal Gaya 2000 Papa The Great 2000 Mujhe Kucch Kehna Hai 2001 Badhai Ho Badhai 2002 Tehzeeb 2003 Tere Naam 2003 Calcutta Mail 2003 Aabra Ka Dabra 2004 Wajahh 2004 Khullam Khulla Pyaar Karein 2005 Vaada 2005 Shaadi Se Pehle 2006 Umar 2006 Dhol 2007 Kuch Khatta Kuch Meetha 2007 Karzz 2008 God Tussi Great Ho 2008 Dhoom Daddaka 2008 The Migration 2008 Love Ka Tadka 2009 Do Knot Disturb 2009 Teree Sang 2009 Kisse Pyaar Karoon 2009 Milenge Milenge 2010 Brick Lane 2010 Do Dilon Ke Khel Mein 2010 Bumm Bumm Bole 2010 City of Gold 2010 Rascals 2011 Hum Tum Shabana 2011 Hawai Dada 2011 Chatur Singh Two Star 2011 Lo Ho Gayi Party 2011 Aagaah 2011 Double Dhamaal 2011 404 2011 Future To Bright Hai Ji 2012 Overtime 2012 Qasam Se Qasam Se 2012 Gali Gali Chor Hai 2012 Hhey Gujju 2013 Dekh Tamasha Dekh 2014 Lakshmi 2014 Gang of Ghosts 2014 Wedding Pulaav 2015 Jai Ho Democracy 2015 Udta Punjab 2016 Tharrai Thappattai 2016 Ranchi Diaries 2017 Commando 2 2017 Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se 2018 Soorma 2018 Veerrey Ki Wedding 2018 Man Udhaan Vara 2019 Judgementall Hai Kya 2019 Chhoriya Chhoron Se Kam Nahin Hoti 2019 Chhalaang 2020 Khaali Peeli 2020 Sab Kushal Mangal 2020 Kaagaz 2021 Sharmaji Namkeen 2022 Emergency TBD

The veteran actor received two Filmfare Best Comedian Awards for his extraordinary talent, as well as a Screen Videocon For Philips Top Ten for co-writing and hosting a show.

Amitabh Bachchan Biography: Birth, Age Family, Education, Bollywood Career, Net Worth and More

He attended renowned lyricist Javed Akhtar's Holi party on Tuesday and posted a number of pictures with Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal, and other celebrities on his official Twitter account before passing away. And this has made the entire film industry as well as fans in complete disbelief over this unfortunate incident.

Let’s scroll through some tweets:

प्रख्यात अभिनेता एवं फिल्म निर्देशक श्री सतीश कौशिक जी का निधन अत्यंत दुःखद तथा फिल्म जगत की अपूरणीय क्षति है।



प्रभु श्री राम दिवंगत आत्मा को अपने श्री चरणों में स्थान तथा शोकाकुल परिजनों व उनके प्रशंसकों को यह असीम दुःख सहने की शक्ति दें।



ॐ शांति! — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) March 9, 2023

Woke up to this horrible news, he was my biggest cheerleader, a very successful actor and director #SatishKaushik ji personally was also a very kind and genuine man, I loved directing him in Emergency. He will be missed, Om Shanti 🙏 pic.twitter.com/vwCp2PA64u — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) March 9, 2023

I am so shocked to hear that Satish Kaushikji is no more. Just yesterday he had shared some lovely photographs of Holi and today one hears of his sad demise. Life is so unpredictable 💔 May his soul rest in eternal peace 🙏🏽🙏🏽 ॐ शांति 🙏🏽🙏🏽 — Renuka Shahane (@renukash) March 9, 2023

Shocked n saddened by the news of sad demise of a talented actor, director n a wonderful human being #SatishaKaushik ji. May his soul rest in peace. My deepest condolences to his family n friends 🙏🏻 Om Shanti 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/1osfA3wC9Z — Urmila Matondkar (@UrmilaMatondkar) March 9, 2023

Thank you for the cinema , thank you for the laughs … rest in peace Satish Kaushik ji …. 💔

My love and strength to the family … #gonetoosoon pic.twitter.com/uvcYt1eL4A — Neha Dhupia (@NehaDhupia) March 9, 2023

Om shanti Satish sir. Papa and you will be talking and laughing as you always did. You will be very missed.



Thank you for bringing so much laughter into our lives.

Sending love, prayers and strength to the family pic.twitter.com/AI7rXVmVJp — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) March 9, 2023

Satish Kaushik passed away at the age of 66 on Wednesday in Gurgaon due to a heart attack. He is survived by his wife Shashi and a daughter, Vanshika Kaushik, who is 11 years old.

Lata Mangeshkar Biography: Age, Early Life, Family, Education, Singing Career, Net Worth, Awards and Honours, and more