Science and Tech Weekly Brief: Important updates from December 12- 18, 2020

Check out what the area of Science and Technology has been upto this week. From ISRO’S 42nd Communication Satellite to a new kind of Plasmodium causing deadly malaria- Take a look at the detailed list of major events that have occurred in the past one week that is from December 12-18, 2020.

ISRO’S Communication Satellite: Know about CMS 01

The Indian Space Research Organisation, ISRO launched the Communication Satellite CMS-01 using Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle- PSLV-C50 recently. The satellite was scheduled to launch from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh.

Key Points:

The communication satellite launch was held from the second launch pad of Satish Dhawan Space Centre. The 25- hour countdown for the launch mission started at 14.41 hrs on December 16 and as per the ISRO scientists It is India’s 42nd Communication Satellite It will have the transponders for providing service using the Extended-C Band. The satellite would cover not only mainland India but also its far-flung island territories of Lakshadweep and Andaman and Nicobar for communication purposes.

Plasmodium Ovale Malaria: One of its kind

About the disease:

Plasmodium Ovale is an uncommon kind of malaria, recently identified in a soldier in Kerala. He is believed to have contracted it in Sudan during his posting, where Plasmodium Ovale is endemic. This is a fatal disease of the blood caused by the plasmodium parasite, transmitted to people through the bite of an infected Anopheles mosquito. The disease is preventable and curable.

How many kinds of Plasmodium strains are there?

Parasite species that cause malaria in humans are of 5 types namely plasmodium falciparum, plasmodium vivax (the commonest ones), plasmodium malariae, plasmodium ovale, and plasmodium knowlesi. Malaria caused by plasmodium falciparum is the most serious one and may even be fatal.

About Plasmodium Ovale:

Plasmodium Ovale is called so as about 20% of the parasitised cells are oval in shape. As per the scientists, P. ovale rarely causes severe illness. International Centre for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology, New Delhi’s professor, Dr. V S Chauhan has research that informs how P. Ovale is very similar to P. Vivax that is not a killer form.

Check out the GK Quiz on Current events from December 18, 2020

What is DRDO?

Defence Research and Development Organization, DRDO is the organization whose work is to establish globally competitive science and technology base for India. It aims to equip the armed forces with state of art weapon systems and equipment as per the requirements laid in front of it.

DRDOs’ work/ achievements:

DRDO has worked since 1968 to launch a few missiles and other warfare equipment. A few have been listed below.

Agni and Prithv i series of missiles Light combat aircraft, Tejas Multi-barrel rocket launcher, Pinaka Air Defence System, Akash A wide range of radars and electronic warfare systems

These have provided a quantum jump to India's military might, generating effective deterrence and providing crucial leverage.

What is ISRO?

ISRO is short for Indian Space Research Organization. The Indian Space Agency works under the Department of Space of Government of India and is headquartered in Bengaluru, Karnataka.

Significance of ISRO:

ISRO designs and develops launch vehicles and related technologies for providing access to space for India It also designs and develops satellites and related technologies for earth's observation, communication, navigation, meteorology and space science It develops space-based applications for societal development and conducts research and development in space science and planetary exploration

Check out the GK Quiz from December 17, 2020 on current and static events

What is Deep Sea Mining?

The process of retrieving mineral deposits from the deep-sea is called Deep Sea Mining. Deep-sea is the area of the ocean that is below 200 metres which at present covers around 65% surface of the Earth. Many countries are in a race to mine deep-sea to meet the rising demand of the metals.

Reasons for exploration of the sea:

The seabed comprises of an extensive array of geological features such as abyssal plains 3,500–6,500 m below the sea surface, volcanic underwater mountains, hydrothermal vents with bursting water heated by volcanic activity, and deep trenches. The seafloor also contains species which have uniquely adapted themselves to harsh conditions including lack of sunlight, poor oxygen, low temperature, high pressure and so forth. To maintain the ecological balance on earth sea bed exploration for minerals and other elements is important.

Science and Tech Weekly Brief: Checkpoints

Here are a few definitions that need a mention in last weeks science and Tech current affairs. Students must go through them and revise

What is Robotic Surgery Robotic surgery is majorly a robot-assisted surgery. It allows doctors to perform various complex procedures with high precision, flexibility and control than it would be achievable with conventional techniques. What is Public Health Surveillance The white paper called Public Health Surveillance: Vision 2035 defines India’s vision for public health surveillance by integrating the three-tiered public health system into Ayushman Bharat. What is Cryogenic Cryogenic means low temperature. The word itself refers to the technology of sub-zero temperatures. Samudrayaan Samudrayaan is India's proposed project to explore the deep-sea area. Under this project, three aquanauts will be sent in a submersible vehicle to study the deep-sea. The project has been undertaken by the National Institute of Ocean Technology (NIOT) and is in line with ISRO's Gaganyaan mission.

Check out the Science and Tech Weekly Brief: Dec 7-11, 2020