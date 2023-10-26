Scientists Have Discovered Ancient World Frozen Under the Surface of Antarctica. Here's All to Know!

There was a time when Antarctica too had its set of flora, fauna, and wildlife. and more. However, the scenario changed approximately 30 million years ago when the place got extremely cold, thereby freezing everything.

However, scientists now are both glad and surprised to find a strangely old paradise situated deep under the icy layer of Antarctica.

For scientists, this newly found paradise is an even more intriguing world than Mars.

However, climate change has always been an issue and the matter has not spared this one as well. Yet, hopes are still on as the world is far from the warm edges of Antarctica.

Stewart Jamieson, glaciologist at he the Durham University, UK said, "It is an undiscovered landscape — no one's laid eyes on it."

"What is exciting is that it's been hiding there in plain sight," the glaciologist added further.

The Landscape

On Tuesday, scientists revealed that they have found a huge landscape of valleys and hills hidden under the Antarctica ice. It has been said by scientists that this huge world is carved by rivers that have been ancient and frozen in time for millions of years.

Scientists say that the landscape thus found is age big as Belgium. Moreover, what makes the newly found paradise even more interesting is the fact that it has remained untouched for about 34 million years, thereby intriguing the scientists to a great extent. However, American and British researchers have alarmed that while this beautiful paradise had been unexposed, global warming could expose it.

Image Source: CBC News

As per the study, the atmosphere is being made just as it was millions of years ago when it was actually warmer. However, when will it not be possible to prevent the ice from melting is not known.

"We are now on course to develop atmospheric conditions similar to those that prevailed between 14 to 34 million years ago when it was three to seven degrees Celsius warmer," says the study.

Studying more on this hidden gem is going to aid in understanding the way in which ice moves in Antarctica. Further study will also be helpful in knowing how this world is going to be affected by climate change.

