Seek and Find: Can you find the dice within 9 seconds?

Seek and Find Puzzle: The seek and find activity involves finding a hidden thing or object in an image. It is called "seek and find" as the users need to search for the thing or object in the image within a specified time.

It is a good way to test and improve your observation skills. The best thing about this activity is that you can attempt it either individually or in groups.

Want to check how good your observation skills are?

Then try out this quick seek-and-find challenge now.

Seek and Find - Find the Hidden Dice in 9 Seconds

Source: Bright Side

The image shown above contains blocks of cheese, and you can see rats jumping through the blocks.

Cheese is one of the favourite foods of rats, as portrayed in cartoons and movies.

In this seek and find challenge, you need to find hidden dice among the cheese blocks. The time limit for successfully completing this challenge is 10 seconds.

The best way to solve this challenge is to observe the image carefully and find any shape that closely resembles that of a dice

This challenge has an easy difficulty level. A person with good observation skills and situational awareness will be able to spot the dice easily.

Have you spotted the dice?

Look carefully; the dice can be hidden anywhere in the image.

This challenge is a great way to test your observation skills. The relatively shorter time limit makes it all the more challenging.

Hurry up; few more seconds left.

Need a hint?

Here you go.

The dice is not on the left side of the image.

Now, did you find the hidden dice?

Time’s over.

How many of you were able to spot the dice?

We believe that some of our users have already spotted the dice.

Some users are there who haven’t been able to find the dice.

Curious to know where it is?

We will be providing the solution below.

Keep reading.

Find the Dice within 10 Seconds - Solution

The dice can be seen in the top right corner of the image and is marked with a blue circle for easy identification.