Seek and Find: Can you find the only apple without worms in 7 seconds?

Seek and Find: The "seek and find" game is based on the premise of finding a hidden thing or object in an image. It is called "seek and find" because users must search for the thing or object in the image within a certain amount of time.

It is a good way to test and improve your observation skills. The best thing about this activity is that you can attempt it either individually or in groups.

Want to check your observation skills?

Try out this quick challenge now.

Seek and Find - Find the Apple without Worms in 7 Seconds?

The image shared above shows apples with worms coming out of them.

No one likes to eat apples with worms.

Luckily, there is one apple in the lot which is free from worms.

Your challenge is to find the worm-free apple in 7 seconds.

This exercise is designed to test your attention to detail. Only those with keen observational skills will be able to find the worm-free apple in time.

The key to solving this seek and find puzzle is to pay close attention to the image and see if you can spot an apple without worms.

The relatively shorter time limit makes it all the more challenging for the participants.

Have you spotted an apple without a worm?

No?

Hurry up; time is running out.

Looking for a hint?

Here you go.

The apple is not on the right side of the image.

With this major clue you can refine your search.

Did you find the apple without the worm now?

And..

You have exhausted the time limit.

How many of you have successfully spotted the apple without a worm?

Congratulations to those who have spotted the apple, you have excellent observation skills.

Some of you might still be searching for the apple.

Don’t worry, the solution is provided below.

Keep reading.

Find the Apple without Worm in 7 Seconds - Solution

The worm-free apple is on the bottom left side of the image, the location is marked with a yellow circle.