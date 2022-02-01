Who delivered the shortest Budget speech in India?

Shortest Budget speech in India: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tabled the Union Budget 2022-23 in Parliament on February 1. This was her fourth Budget speech. The first part of Budget 2022 is being held from January 31 and will continue until February 11, while the second part will commence from March 14 and will end on April 8.

The Budget session of the Parliament is among the most important events in India as it not only gives insights about the new schemes and programmes but provides information about the products which will get cheaper or costlier, among other things.

The average duration of India's budget presentation is between 90 and 120 minutes, thereby making it exhaustive for the presenter as well as the listener.

Nirmala Sitharaman holds the record of delivering the longest Budget speech in India's history in 2020 which was 2 hours and 42 minutes long.

The shortest Budget speech was delivered by former Finance Minister Hirubhai Mulljibhai Patel when he presented the Interim Budget. His 1977 Budget speech was 800 words only.

In terms of the number of words, Dr. Manmohan Singh's 1991 Budget speech is the longest in India's history. It was 18,650 words long and is considered to be among the most important Budgets of independent India. Former Prime Minister delivered the speech during his tenure as Finance Minister of India.

Former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley's 2018 Budget speech is the second-longest in terms of the number of words-- 18,604.

