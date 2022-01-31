What people are searching the most on Google regarding Budget 2022?

Budget 2022: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Budget for FY 2022-23 on 1 February 2022 in the Parliament. This will be her fourth Budget and like the previous year, it is expected to be paperless keeping in view the COVID-19 pandemic.

Amid fear of an impending third wave and upcoming elections, people have high expectations from the upcoming Budget 2022. Ahead of the Union Budget 2022, we take a look at what people are searching the most on Google regarding the Budget.

1- Budget Meaning: Union Budget is an estimate of the Government's revenue and expenditure at the end of a financial year which runs from April 1 to March 31.

The Budget outlines the Government's finances wherein revenues from all sources and outlays to all activities are consolidated. The budget also contains estimates of the Government's accounts for the next fiscal called budgeted estimates.

2- Types of Budget: There are three types of Budget-- Balanced Budget, Surplus Budget and Deficit Budget.

In a Balanced Budget, the income and expenditure of the government are equal.

In the Surplus Budget, the income of the government is more than the expenses.

In a Deficit Budget, the expenditure of the government is more than its source of income.

3- Budget Session 2022: The Budget session started today, i.e., 31 January 2022. The President of India addressed both the Houses of Parliament, Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.

4- Budget 2022 Date: FM Sitharaman will present her fourth Budget on 1 February 2022 in the Parliament. The economic survey will be tabled today by FM Nirmala Sitharaman in the Parliament today.

5- Budget 2022 Expectations: Amid the Omicron scare, people are expecting relief from the upcoming Budget. There is a huge demand to increase the standard deduction limit from the previous Rs. 50,000 to Rs. 1 lakh.

People who are working from home amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic are expecting an additional tax exemption. Keeping in view the upcoming assembly elections of five states, Budget 2022 is expected to woo the people.

