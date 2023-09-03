Skyscraper Day 2023: 13 Surprising Facts About The Super Structures Around the World

Skyscraper Day 2023: Skyscraper Day is celebrated every year on 3rd September annually. The day honours and appreciates the high-rising architectural marvels on the occasion of Louis H. Sullivan's birth anniversary, also known as the ‘Father of Skyscrapers’. These skyscrapers from Burj Khalifa to the Empire State Building are symbols of our urban progress. All of the superstructures symbolize human ingenuity and shape human ambition embracing the world.

Skyscraper Day 2023 is centred around the theme “Go on and try to tear me down I will be rising from the ground.” Take a moment to admire these towering giants and appreciate the workers and their skills behind the miraculous creature.

Interesting Facts About Skyscrapers Of The World

Skyscrapers are not always extremely tall structures. The word has been used to mean a variety of things over the years. A tall man (in 1857) and a tall cap or bonnet (in 1800) are a few examples.

A building with a minimum of 40 floors or over a height of 150 meters or 492 meters can be called a skyscraper. Well, this threshold was limited to 10 storeys in the 19th century.

There are terms for buildings above 300 meters or 984 feet and 600 meters or 1,969 feet. They are Supertall and Megatall respectively.

A 138 feet tall Home Insurance Building in Chicago, Illinois with 10 storeys was the world’s first skyscraper built in 1885.

Burj Khalifa was noted as the tallest building in the world in 2020. However, the under-construction Kingdom Tower will beat the Saudi Arabia skyscraper. It will have a height of more than one kilometre or 3,307 feet and will cost about $1.2 billion.

Greater than any other metropolis, Hong Kong has 308 skyscrapers. New York City comes in second, then Dubai, then Shanghai. The top five is completed by Chicago and Tokyo, who are tied on 116 points each.



The first building in the world with over 100 floors, the Empire State Building took over 410 days. Whereas, the current tallest building Burj Khalifa took 2,185 days, five times more.

Louis H. Sullivan, known as the ‘father of skyscrapers’ designed the first tall building. To celebrate his love and dedication to towers, Skyscraper Day is celebrated on September 3.

The 1992 Tokyo Tower of Babel was the largest structure ever imagined. If it had ever been constructed, it would have cost 3 quadrillion Yen and housed about 30 million people.

The 57-story skyscraper was constructed in China in just 19 days. The skyscraper's construction business used 2,736 modular units and put them together at the astounding rate of three storeys each day.

Mitsubishi Electric Company’s NexWay elevator installed as the world's fastest elevator in the Shanghai Tower back in 2016 can travel at a speed of 45.8 mph.

A record for the longest time any skyscraper has retained the title of tallest building belongs to the Empire State Building, which maintained the title for 41 years.

The Jeddah Tower in Saudi Arabia will stand as the world’s tallest building at 3,304 feet tall.

Skyscrapers hold great importance in the urban world. These high-rise buildings mark engineering prowess and dedication to stand out in the world overcoming the boundaries of design and construction. They prioritize sustainability, contribute to economic growth and draw tourists instilling civic pride.

Happy Skyscraper Day !!

