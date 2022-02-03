JagranJosh Education Awards 2022 - Nominations Open!

India's Statue of Unity is the largest statue in the world, followed by China's Spring Temple Buddha, and Myanmar's Laykyun Sekkya. Check the list of the top 10 tallest statues in the world.
Created On: Feb 3, 2022 18:50 IST
Modified On: Feb 3, 2022 19:03 IST
List of top 10 tallest statues in the world: Since the ancient era, statues are being constructed across the world. Statues not only serve us as a reminder of what was, what is and what the world could be but also play a crucial role in boosting the tourism industry.

Through this article, we take a look at the list of the top 10 tallest statues in the world. 

1- Statue of Unity (Height: 182 m): Completed in 2018, the Statue of Unity depicts Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel and is the tallest statue in the world. The statue is located in Gujarat, India. 

2- Spring Temple Buddha (Height: 128 m): It depicts Buddha and is the second-largest statue in the world. It is located in Henan, China and was completed in 2008. 

3- Laykyun Sekkya (Height: 115.8 m): The statue of Buddha was erected in 2008 in Sagaing Division, Myanmar.

4- Statue of Belief (Height: 106 m): The Statue of Belief is the tallest statue of Shiva in the world. It is located in Rajasthan, India and was unveiled in 2020. 

5- Ushiku Daibutsu (Height: 100 m): The statue of Buddha was built in 1993 and is situated in Ibaraki Prefecture, Japan. It was the world’s tallest statue from 1993 to 2008. 

6- Sendai Daikannon (Height:100 m): The statue depicts Kannon and was the world’s tallest statue in 1991-1993. It is located in Miyagi Prefecture, Japan. 

7- Guishan Guanyin (Height: 99 m): The gilded bronze statue depicts eleven-headed thousand-armed Guanyin. The statue stands tall in China’s Hunan and was unveiled in 2009. 

8- Great Buddha of Thailand (Height: 92 m): The concrete statue of Buddha painted in gold is located in Ang Thong, Thailand. It was opened in 2008.

9- Dai Kannon of Kita no Miyako park (Height: 88 m): Build in the year 1989, the statue depicts Kannon. It is located in Hokkaido, Japan and was the world’s tallest statue between 1989 to 1991. 

Mother of All Asia - Tower of peace (Height: 88m): It is the tallest statue in the Philippines and the tallest statue of the Virgin Mary in the world. 2021

10- The Motherland Calls (Height: 85 m): It is the tallest statue in Europe which was unveiled in 1967. Located in Russia’s Volgograd, the statue depicts Mother Motherland. It is also the tallest statue of a woman in the world excluding pedestals. 

Rank

Statue

Height

1

Statue of Unity

182 m (597 ft)

2

Spring Temple Buddha

128 m (420 ft)

3

Laykyun Sekkya

115.8 m (380 ft)

4

Statue of Belief

106 m (348 ft)

5

Ushiku Daibutsu

100 m (330 ft)

6

Sendai Daikannon

100 m (330 ft)

7

Guishan Guanyin

99 m (325 ft)

8

Great Buddha of Thailand

92 m (302 ft)

9

Dai Kannon of Kita no Miyako park

88 m (289 ft)

Mother of All Asia - Tower of peace

88m (289ft)

10

The Motherland Calls

85 m (279 ft)

FAQ

Which is the tallest statue in the world 2022?

The Statue of Unity is the tallest statue in the world. It is 182 m tall.

What are the top 5 tallest statues in the world?

1- Statue of Unity (182 m) 2- Spring Temple Buddha (128 m) 3- Laykyun Sekkya (115.8 m) 4- Statue of Belief (106 m) 5- Ushiku Daibutsu (100 m)

Where is the tallest statue in the world?

Statue of Unity is the tallest statue in the world. It is located in Gujarat, India.
