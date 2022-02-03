List of top 10 tallest statues in the world: Since the ancient era, statues are being constructed across the world. Statues not only serve us as a reminder of what was, what is and what the world could be but also play a crucial role in boosting the tourism industry.

Through this article, we take a look at the list of the top 10 tallest statues in the world.

List of top 10 tallest statues in the world

1- Statue of Unity (Height: 182 m): Completed in 2018, the Statue of Unity depicts Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel and is the tallest statue in the world. The statue is located in Gujarat, India.

2- Spring Temple Buddha (Height: 128 m): It depicts Buddha and is the second-largest statue in the world. It is located in Henan, China and was completed in 2008.

3- Laykyun Sekkya (Height: 115.8 m): The statue of Buddha was erected in 2008 in Sagaing Division, Myanmar.

4- Statue of Belief (Height: 106 m): The Statue of Belief is the tallest statue of Shiva in the world. It is located in Rajasthan, India and was unveiled in 2020.

5- Ushiku Daibutsu (Height: 100 m): The statue of Buddha was built in 1993 and is situated in Ibaraki Prefecture, Japan. It was the world’s tallest statue from 1993 to 2008.

6- Sendai Daikannon (Height:100 m): The statue depicts Kannon and was the world’s tallest statue in 1991-1993. It is located in Miyagi Prefecture, Japan.

7- Guishan Guanyin (Height: 99 m): The gilded bronze statue depicts eleven-headed thousand-armed Guanyin. The statue stands tall in China’s Hunan and was unveiled in 2009.

8- Great Buddha of Thailand (Height: 92 m): The concrete statue of Buddha painted in gold is located in Ang Thong, Thailand. It was opened in 2008.

9- Dai Kannon of Kita no Miyako park (Height: 88 m): Build in the year 1989, the statue depicts Kannon. It is located in Hokkaido, Japan and was the world’s tallest statue between 1989 to 1991.

Mother of All Asia - Tower of peace (Height: 88m): It is the tallest statue in the Philippines and the tallest statue of the Virgin Mary in the world. 2021

10- The Motherland Calls (Height: 85 m): It is the tallest statue in Europe which was unveiled in 1967. Located in Russia’s Volgograd, the statue depicts Mother Motherland. It is also the tallest statue of a woman in the world excluding pedestals.

Rank Statue Height 1 Statue of Unity 182 m (597 ft) 2 Spring Temple Buddha 128 m (420 ft) 3 Laykyun Sekkya 115.8 m (380 ft) 4 Statue of Belief 106 m (348 ft) 5 Ushiku Daibutsu 100 m (330 ft) 6 Sendai Daikannon 100 m (330 ft) 7 Guishan Guanyin 99 m (325 ft) 8 Great Buddha of Thailand 92 m (302 ft) 9 Dai Kannon of Kita no Miyako park 88 m (289 ft) Mother of All Asia - Tower of peace 88m (289ft) 10 The Motherland Calls 85 m (279 ft)

