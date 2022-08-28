What’s the Tallest Building in the World? Check the list of top 30 ‘Skyscrapers’ here

Humans have got no calm when it comes to exceeding limits. Metropolitan skyscrapers are one such example. The insanely tall buildings are so magnificent to defy all laws of gravity and logic in all periods of history. Here it proves that the love for tall buildings is mutual in all ages, however the norms and parameters have been updated and developed.

What is a Skyscraper ?

‘Skyscraper’ is a general term referring to tall continuously habitable buildings of 40 floors or more. According to The Council On Tall Buildings and Urban Habitat (CTBUH), a tall building is one that is more than 300 m (984 ft) in height.

The urban context of the tall building says, a 10 storey building in a central business district (CBD) covered by high rise buildings of 20 storeys. Other than this, a building is considered tall on the basis of proportion, which means it should be slender.

Also, the buildings exceeding 600 m (1,968 ft ) in height are considered as ‘Mega tall' buildings.

So in context of all these parameters, what is the tallest building in the world? And what skyscrapers are on the top list of the tallest buildings around the globe?

What’s the tallest building in the world?

The Burj Khalifa, located in Dubai is the tallest skyscraper in the world. With a total height of 829.8 m and a roof height of 828 m (2,717 ft), the Burj Khalifa has been the tallest structure and building in the world since 2009.

The Y shaped building was led by a team of Adrian Smith of Skidmore, Owings & Merrill, also the previous record holder for the world's tallest building. The design of the building is similar to the islamic religious placem Great Mosque of Samarra. Its unique design is carved out in a way to withstand the hot weather of Dubai.

Inaugurated in 2010, the tallest building is constructed as a mixed use building, including residential, commercial and hospitality spaces. The iconic building is also the home for renowned celebrities, top brands, hotels and more.

What are the top 30 tallest buildings in the world?

The new urban cities are full of skyscrapers, the magnificent view is flabbergasting. To help you plan for the next trip we have prepared the list of top 30 tallest buildings in the world, according to SkyScraperCenter.com. Read and know about the details: