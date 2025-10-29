Check Your Eye-Vision with High IQ by Snipe the Hidden Lizard in this Aesthetic Collage Visual Illusion in 11 Seconds!

Rajasthan VDO Exam City Slip 2025 OUT
By Prabhat Mishra
Oct 29, 2025, 12:30 IST

Check your ultra-HD eye vision and IQ—can you snipe the hidden lizard in this stunning Aesthetic Collage Visual Illusion in just 11 seconds? Challenge your observation skills, spot the camouflaged creature, and prove you're one of the rare geniuses with 140+ IQ and hawk-like eyesight.

An aesthetic collage visual illusion is an artistic creation that collaborates different materials or images to create a new illusion image, while incorporating elements that deceive the eye and play with perception illusion. These types of Aesthetic Collage Visual Illusions often employ techniques such as distorted perspectives, repeating patterns, and the strategic placement of contrasting elements to create a sense of depth, movement, or impossibility. 

Are you ready for this Aesthetic Collage Visual Illusion test? Today’s Visual Illusion is cleverly designed to test your perception and observation skills. 

The image appears to be an illustrated scene featuring a warm, intimate snapshot of a cosy bedroom bathed in soft natural light.

The challenge is to Snipe the Hidden Lizard in this Aesthetic Collage Visual Illusion.

Can you prove you have an IQ level of 140 or higher with Perfect Ultra-HD eye vision? 

Then, using your Super-Vision Eye Skill with 140+ IQ Level, Snipe the Hidden Lizard in this Aesthetic Collage Visual Illusion—within just 11 seconds!

Snipe the Hidden Lizard in this Aesthetic Collage Visual Illusion in 11 Seconds

can you snipe the hidden Lizard-que

Source: reddit/findthesnipper

At first glance, the artwork appears to be an Aesthetic Collage Visual Illusion.

  • This Visual Illusion captures a warm, intimate snapshot of a cosy bedroom bathed in soft natural light. 

  • There you can see a bed, which is piled with rumpled blankets, pillows, and quilts in soothing shades of blue, grey, and cream.

  • The sunlight is getting filtered gently through a window, which is partially covered by dark curtains, casting a warm morning glow across the bed.

But in this vibrant composition, there is a Hidden Lizard—blending seamlessly into the background.

Your challenge? Use your Perfect Ultra-HD eye vision to Snipe the Hidden Lizard in this Aesthetic Collage Visual Illusion without scrolling away or asking for hints.

So, if you think that your IQ is higher than 100% of people, then by using your sharp Hawk-Eye Vision and observation skills and also using your 140+ IQ level, could you Snipe the Hidden Lizard in this Aesthetic Collage Visual Illusion in 11 seconds?

You all have now received a brief overview of the image, and you can now start your brain teaser challenge.

So, almost ready!

Then set the timer on your clock for 11 seconds

Ready… Get… Set… Go…

Yes, observe the image very carefully.

Use your sharp IQ skills.

Hurry up! Time is ending…

3…2…1… Stop! Stop! Time’s Up!

So, how was the challenge? Okay, congratulations to those who could have Snipe the Hidden Lizard in this Aesthetic Collage Visual Illusion in 11 seconds.

You all are geniuses, and you all possess Einstein-level 140+ IQ and vigilant-eye vision, and obviously, you are in the 1% of people who can solve this visual brain teaser. 

Okay, now those who were not able to Snipe the Hidden Lizard in this Aesthetic Collage Visual Illusion in 11 seconds, they also do not worry. 

Do practice these puzzles and brain teasers, and your IQ level, thinking skills, and problem-solving skills will be increased.

Solution: Where is the Lizard hidden in this Aesthetic Collage Visual Illusion?

So, are you excited to know Where the Lizard is hidden in this Aesthetic Collage Visual Illusion?

Okay, first, look carefully at the image. Now, in the image, see on the top of right Side of the Pillow, right beside the Letters ONT. So, there the Lizard is hidden in this Aesthetic Collage Visual Illusion

If still not Snipe the Hidden Lizard in this Aesthetic Collage Visual, look down in the image, it has been highlighted in the image.

can you snipe the hidden Lizard-sol

So, now you all know Where the Lizard is hidden in this Aesthetic Collage Visual Illusion test, and by solving this optical illusion challenge, you all have enjoyed it.

By practising these types of puzzles, your IQ will increase, and so will your observation and problem-solving skills.

