Social Justice Sunday 2023: Know Why this is celebrated? History behind it

Social Justice Sunday is a day observed by many Christian churches to reflect on the biblical call to justice and to take action to address the root causes of injustice in society. The day is typically celebrated on the last Sunday in August.

The concept of social justice is based on the belief that all people are created equal and deserve to be treated with dignity and respect.

Social justice seeks to ensure that everyone has access to the same opportunities and resources, regardless of their race, religion, gender, sexual orientation, or socioeconomic status.

There are many ways to observe Social Justice Sunday. Some churches hold special worship services or educational events focused on social justice issues. Others organize community service projects or donate to social justice organizations.

Still, others simply take time to reflect on their own commitment to social justice and to make a plan to take action in their own lives.

What Is the History of Social Justice Sunday?

Social Justice Sunday has a long tradition in the Catholic Church of Australia. Since 1940, the Catholic bishops have issued major social justice pronouncements almost every year.

In 1987, the Australian Catholic Bishops Conference (ACBC) established the Australian Catholic Social Justice Council (ACSJC) as the Catholic Church's national justice, peace, and human rights institution. The ACSJC is accountable to the ACBC through the Bishops Commission for Justice and Development.

The ACSJC's activities fall into three categories:

Diocesan awareness and networking: The ACSJC works with and supports a nationwide network of contacts appointed by each diocese.

Education and formation: The ACSJC provides resources and training to help people learn about social justice issues and how to take action.

Research, advocacy, and public policy: The ACSJC conducts research and analysis on social justice issues, and advocates for change through public policy and other means.

The ACSJC's Social Justice Statement is released each year on Social Justice Sunday. The statement calls on the entire Catholic Church to act with greater urgency to address social and ecological justice issues. It also affirms and celebrates the work of individuals, religious institutes, schools, and organizations that are already working on these issues.

The Social Justice Statement is a key part of the Australian Church's commitment to inspiring engagement and effective responses among the Catholic community.

The ACSJC also works with the Holy See's Dicastery for the Promotion of Integral Human Development to raise awareness of social justice issues and to promote collaboration among those working for social, economic, and ecological justice.

What Is the Significance of Social Justice Sunday?

Social Justice Sunday is significant for a number of reasons. First, it is a day to raise awareness of social justice issues and to challenge people to think about their own role in creating a more just world.

Second, Social Justice Sunday is a day to take action for social justice. Churches can use this day to organize community service projects, donate to social justice organizations, or simply educate their members about social justice issues.

Third, Social Justice Sunday is a day to celebrate the work of those who are already working for social justice. Churches can use this day to recognise the work of their own members who are involved in social justice work, as well as to celebrate the work of other organizations and individuals who are working for a more just world.

In conclusion, Social Justice Sunday is a day to make a difference. It is a day to stand up for what you believe in and to work for a more just world.