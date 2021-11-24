Constitution of India Sources: What did we borrow & from where?

The making of the Constitution had many leaders brainstorming and many ideas improvised. The Constitution of India has absorbed many features from various other countries' books of rules of law or constitution. Take a look at the details below to know what was borrowed from where? This means that the article below would tell you what is the actual source of the longest Constitution in the world.

Indian Constitution: About

The Constitution of India came into force on January 26, 1950, which is when India celebrates its Republic Day.

Our Constitution was prepared in 2 years and 11 months of hard work by the Constituent Assembly. The President of the assembly was Rajendra Prasad. The members of the Constituent Assembly were elected by the provincial assemblies by a single, transferable-vote system of proportional representation.

The Assembly's first meeting was in New Delhi on 9 December 1946. It held its final meeting 2 days before India became a Republic. The Constitution of India was adopted by the Constituent Assembly on 26th November 1949. The maximum part of the Indian Constitution is based on the Government of India Act 1935.

Borrowings of Indian Constitution:

In the table below, one can find out with ease what was borrowed by our Constitution makers from other independent countries. They took whatever they found necessary with some improvising for the betterment of the country.

SNo Countries Features Borrowed: 1 UK From Great Britain, India borrowed the Parliamentary form of government

The idea of the Rule of Law, the concept of the legislative procedure, single Citizenship, Cabinet in the Government, Prerogative writs, Parliamentary privileges

and Bicameral legislature 2 US From the USA India borrowed the concepts of the fundamental rights, Independence of judiciary, Judicial review (most important), Impeachment of the President, Removal of Supreme Court and High Court judges, Concept of the Vice-President 3 The Soviet Union or Russia The major things that Indian Constitution makers borrowed from the Russians were the Fundamental duties

and the ideals of justice (social, economic and political) in the Preamble 4 Australia Australians gave India the concept of Concurrent list, Freedom of trade, commerce and intercourse, joint-sitting of the two Houses of Parliament 5 France France gave the world the concept of Republic so how could India deny it?

Also the Ideals of liberty, equality and fraternity were borrowed to be put in the Preamble from there 6 Ireland Ireland gave India the idea of the Directive Principles of State Policy, the nomination of members to Rajya Sabha, the method of election of the president 7 Canada Constitution of Canada gave India a quasi-federal form of government, a federal system with a strong central government, Distribution of powers between Centre and State, the idea of residual powers, Supreme Court's advisory function, Centre's powers to appoint the governours of states. 8 Japan Procedure Established by law 9 Germany (Weimar) Concept of Emergency and suspension of Fundamental Rights during that time 10 South Africa South African Constitution gave India the process of amendment in the Constitution and the way to elect the members of the Rajya Sabha

The Constitution of India is the longest constitution in the world. After it was enacted there were 395 articles and 22 parts along with 8 schedules. It has around 1,45,000 words. The Constitution has been amended 104 times since its enactment.

So to say in the end, the Indian Constitution is not exactly a borrowed bag because the things from others have not been blindly copied but improvised to suit the conditions of the country. It is much more detailed than the other constitutions of the world.

