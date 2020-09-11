South India’s 1st and country’s 2nd Kisan Rail: All you need to know

The inaugural run of Anantapur - New Delhi Kisan Rail which is South India’s 1st and country’s 2nd Kisan Rail was flagged off on 9 September, 2020 through video link by Shri Narendra Singh Tomar, Union Minister of Agriculture & Farmer Welfare, Rural Development and Panchayati Raj, and Shri Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh. The Union Minister of State for Railways, Shri Suresh C. Angadi presided the programme.

Some facts about Anantapur- New Delhi Kisan Rail

- It will run between Anantapur in Guntakal Division of South Central Railway and Adarsh Nagar in Delhi. The train transport agriculture products from Anantapur in Andhra Pradesh to Adarsh Nagar Railway Station in New Delhi.

- According to Shri Narendra Singh Tomar, the Kisan Rail will help in strengthening the agricultural economy and will play a big role in doubling the farmers' income by 2022. He also said that in the Union Budget, Kisan Rail was announced for transportation of Agri Products and the government will soon launch the Kisan Udan program to boost horticulture. As per Shri Jagan Mohan reddy, the state's popular fruits will now be able to reach other areas in the country easily.

- South India’s 1st Kisan Rail train service between Anantapur - New Delhi will cover a distance of 2150 kms in 40 hours.

- The rake is loaded with 14 parcel vans – 04 vans load meant for Nagpur and another 10 Vans load for Adarsh Nagar – totalling 332 tonnes.

- The inaugural Kisan Rail is loaded with tomato, bananas, sweet orange, papaya, muskmelons, and mangoes.

- It caters to the requirements of small farmers and traders for transportation of their perishable produces like fruits and vegetables.

- It will take less time and cost in comparison to road transport. Also, ensuring less damage to the farm produce while transportation.

- The Kisan Rail is basically introduced to give priority to the farming sector and to facilitate transportation of perishable agricultural products to several market places across the country.

- Anantapur is fast becoming the Fruit Bowl of Andhra Pradesh.

- More than 80% of the 58 lakh MT of fruits & vegetables in the district is marketed out of the state, mainly to the north Indian States of Delhi, UP, Punjab, and Haryana among others. A large proportion of fruits and vegetables produced in Anantapur are transported out of the state. Let us tell you that earlier it was transported by roadways. But starting a Kisan Rail will be particularly helpful in benefitting the small farmers and traders.

About the First Kisan Rail

The first Kisan Rail was flagged off on 7 August between Devlali in Maharashtra and Danapur in Bihar as a weekly service and later it was made bi-weekly because of the increasing demand. No doubt, the second Kisan rail will benefit farmers of the states coming en route.

The appreciation was also expressed by the Union Agriculture Minister about the implementation of the new agriculture ordinances and the Rs 1 lakh crore Agri Infrastructure Fund in Andhra Pradesh. According to him, in Anantapur fruits and vegetables are being grown in more than 2 lakh ha area and therefore, the Kisan Rail will prove very beneficial to farmers of this region.

According to the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Shri Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, horticulture is an important activity in the state. Also, AP has 1st rank in the country in the production of tomatoes, coconut, papaya, and chillies. It is also the biggest fruit-producing state in South India.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, transportation of the horticulture produce to North India had become difficult. During the lockdown, several special trains were run from Anantapur to Mumbai to make reach horticultural produce to other parts of the country.

Therefore we can say that Kisan Rail will help in the speedy transportation of farm produce to distant places and also double the income of farmers'. They can sell their produce wherever they get a better price without spoilage due to a reduction in transportation time. This facility will also help in increasing agricultural exports.

In gist, the Kisan Rail will benefit the small farmers and traders in marketing their product across the country in a safe, economical, and speedy manner.

