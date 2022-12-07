Spot The Difference: Can you spot 6 differences in 29 seconds?

Spot the Difference: The "spot the difference" puzzle revolves around the concept that two images that are similar in appearance will be placed side by side, and although they are similar, the two images will differ in some ways.

To complete the challenge, participants must identify the differences between the two images within a set time limit.

It is one of the most interesting activities that can be attempted individually or as a group activity. In fact, it is a great activity to boost your concentration.

Also, it is a good way to test your observation skills.

Ready to try out a quick "spot the difference" challenge?

Great, let’s get started.

Spot the Difference - Spot 6 Differences in 29 Seconds

Source: Pinterest/Envato

The above-shared image contains two identical pictures side by side. You can see a river scene in which a monkey, a lion, a hippo, a crocodile, and a giraffe can be spotted enjoying the cool river breeze.

Although the two images presented above look similar, there are six differences between them that you need to spot in 29 seconds.

At first glance, it is difficult to see all of the differences between the two images.

You have to look at the two images carefully and spot the differences between the two identical images that come to your attention.

Have you spotted one or two differences already?

Hurry up; time will be running out soon.

While some of the differences are obvious, others are more difficult to spot.

How many differences have you noticed till now?

There are only a few seconds left.

We believe some of you have successfully spotted most of the differences with your excellent observation skills.

Some of you may still be looking for all the possible differences. Do not be concerned; we have you covered.

You can improve your observation skills with regular practice.

Time’s up.

Now, it's time to reveal the solution.

And..

Here it is.

Spot the Difference - Solution

The differences between the two images are as follows: