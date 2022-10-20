Spot The Difference: Can you spot all 10 differences in 25 seconds?

Spot the Difference: There are many different types of activities on the internet that will keep you engaged and entertained. One such is spot the difference between two pictures.

This activity can be attempted either individually or in groups. The fun thing about this activity while trying this individually is that you can know the level of your observation and while playing in groups you can find out who is the fastest among all to spot all the differences.

The other advantage of this activity is that it will help develop the observation skills of the kids and enhance the existing skills of the adults.

Ready for a fun-filled challenge?

Then, let’s start.

Spot The Difference: Can you spot all 3 differences in 11 seconds?

Spot the Difference - Find 10 Differences in 25 Seconds

Source: Champak

The above image shows a home scene in which you can see a girl and a boy who are enjoying ice cream and fruit juices.

At first glance, both images seem to be similar but there are subtle differences between them.

The challenge for you today is to find all the 10 differences between the two images and you have 25 seconds to do that.

And.. your time starts now.

Some of the differences are easy to spot while some are not that easy to spot. For an observant individual, the subtle differences will be easily noticeable.

The basic objective of this activity is to improve the observation skills of the participants.

How many differences did you notice till now?

Give your best effort and if you fail to find all the differences within the time limit you can then refer to the solutions which will be provided below.

Curious to know what all the differences are?

Spot the Difference - Solution