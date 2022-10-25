Spot The Difference: Can you Spot All 12 Differences in 27 seconds?

Spot the Difference: The concept of spot the difference is that there will be two images which will be similar in appearance and placed side by side to each other. Although they are similar, there will be some differences between the two pictures.

It is a fun-filled challenge that can be attempted individually and also can be attempted as a group activity. Both kids and adults can take part in this activity.

Those attempting the challenge will be required to spot the differences between the two pictures within a time limit in order to complete the challenge successfully.

Are you ready to test your observation skills?

Then, attempt this challenge now.

Spot The Difference: Can you spot all 12 differences in 35 seconds?

Spot the Difference - Find 12 Differences in 27 Seconds

Source: Dreamstime

The image shown above is of a fox sitting quietly in the jungle with the sun shining brightly in the sky, you can also see a beautiful butterfly and some flowers.

You can see two similar images side by side, although they look similar there are certain differences between the two.

Your task is to find 12 differences between the two images within 27 seconds.

Let’s get started.

Observe the two images carefully and see the differences that come to your notice.

Note down all the differences on a piece of paper.

We will also provide the differences at the end so that you can tally them. But, you must

How many have you spotted so far?

One, two, three or more than that.

While some can be easily spotted, others can be hard to spot.

Curious to know the differences?

Scroll below for the solution.

Spot the Difference - Solution