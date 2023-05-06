Spot The Difference: Only a True Anime Fan Can Spot 4 Differences In The Two Demon Slayer Images in 17 Seconds

If you consider yourself a hardcore anime and manga fan, it’s time to test that thought. Today, we bring you a fun challenge - a spot the difference test. Everyone likes a good puzzle. Solving mind games, brain teasers or similar stuff is proven to enhance intelligence and improve mood.

However, the content of the test also plays a huge role in determining how enjoyable it will be for the participants. Expert observation skills are needed to locate differences between two images, especially under the pressure of a time limit.

That’s why we have a Demon Slayer anime-inspired test for you here to have fun and get smart at the same. Only a true fan of the anime will be able to solve this spot the difference test.

Spot 4 Differences In 17 Seconds In The Demon Slayer Images

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is a Japanese Manga series which has been adapted into an anime show. Season 3 of Demon Slayer premiered recently, and fans can’t get enough of it.

Demon Slayer revolves around a young lad Tanjiro, who loses his family to a vicious demon attack. All he has left is his younger sister Nezuko, who’s been turned into a demon. Tanjiro enrols into the Demon Slayer Corps to bring demons to justice and find a cure for his sister. If you’re a fan of movies, be sure to check out Disney’s Incredibles 2 Spot the Difference puzzle as well.

Demon Slayer has been termed one of the greatest animes ever and is filled with rich, beautiful imagery. You can get a glimpse of the wonderful animated world of Demon Slayer in the following images. But there’s a catch.

The two pictures are different. You must spot all the differences in 17 seconds. The time limit is important. You never know if a demon is hiding in the fray and distorting reality. Observe the following Demon Slayer pictures carefully and spot four differences.

Image Source: Animeleague,net

Zenitsu is having another meltdown, and Tanjiro is doing his best to put up with it. Spot the four differences in the Demon Slayer anime picture. But remember, you only have 17 seconds.

Your time starts now!

Demon Slayer Spot the Difference Test Solution

Hopefully, you found all four differences within the prescribed time limit. If not, don’t worry, you’re not alone. This is a challenging puzzle, and many people falter. You can check out the solution to the Demon Slayer differences puzzle below.

The four differences are:

Tanjiro’s Hanafuda Earrings

Markings on Tanjiro’s Nichirin Sword Handle

Triangle on Zenitsu’s Robe

The third section on Nezuko’s wooden box

Spot the difference tests are a great way to have fun while also boosting intelligence. They strengthen observation skills and focusing abilities. You can check out recommended Spot the Difference tests below.