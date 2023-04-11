Spot the Difference: Only the sharpest eyes can spot 5 differences between the two pictures in 12 seconds!

Spot the Difference: Spotting the difference between two identical images is one of the most popular online activities.

Although the images appear to be the same at first glance, there are differences that need to be identified within a time limit to successfully complete the challenge.

This activity is enjoyable and also helps enhance cognitive abilities like attention to detail and visual perception in those who practise it.

Regularly engaging in such activities also helps prevent cognitive decline in older adults.

How good are your observation skills?

Let’s find out.

Spot the Difference: Can you spot 10 differences between the two pictures in 30 seconds?

Spot the Difference - Spot 5 differences in 12 seconds

The two images shared above depict two colourful birds sitting on a branch of a tree.

Although the images appear identical at first glance, there are 5 differences between the two images, and you have 12 seconds to find them.

Only the most attentive individuals will be able to spot the differences between the two images within the time limit.

The best way to spot all the differences is to watch the images carefully and identify any deviation that catches the eye.

While some differences are easily noticeable, others can be difficult to spot and may require you to look attentively.

How many differences have you spotted till now?

Quickly make a note so that you can cross-check them later.

Spot The Difference: Can you spot 6 differences between the two pictures in 10 seconds?

Did you spot 5 differences in 12 seconds?

This activity serves as an excellent exercise for the brain by stimulating critical thinking, which is beneficial for enhancing cognitive abilities.

Practising such activities can result in improved memory retention and an increase in overall mental agility, making it a great way to maintain brain health and prevent cognitive decline.

Additionally, this type of activity is enjoyable, and a healthy way to spend time.

Have you spotted all the differences?

Hurry up; time will be over soon.

It is not possible to spot all the differences at the same time.

By now, we have reached the end of the challenge.

How many of you were able to spot all the differences within the time limit?

Wondering what all 5 differences were?

Then check out the solution below.

Spot 5 differences in 12 seconds solution

The following are the differences between the two pictures:

