Impossible optical illusion challenge: Spot the dog at the park in 7 seconds.

Optical illusions are mind-boggling and mind-bending images of certain objects and items. They usually conceal things in such a way that you will never be able to see the hidden object and/or item at first glance. These illusory puzzles are a great way to coordinate your senses with your brain. They are an effective way to give you a mental workout and refresh your mind.

If you are looking for a way to challenge yourself and have fun at the same time, you have come to the right place. Test your mind with this hidden animal optical illusion.

Spot the dog in 7 seconds

Source: Bright Side

There is a dog hidden in this optical illusion image. The challenge is to try and find the dog in 7 seconds. Can you? Let’s test you out. Before you begin, set a timer for 7 seconds.

All the best!

Remember, you only have 7 seconds to find the dog.

Hurry up. Have you found the dog yet? If not, allow us to provide you with a small but significant hint.

Optical illusion challenge hint: The dog is at the centre of the image.

Now, did you spot the dog?

The clock’s ticking.

3…

2…

And 1

Time’s up!

Were you able to find the dog? Scroll down to see the solution to this optical illusion puzzle.

Optical Illusion Solution

Here is the hidden dog:

Source: Bright Side

