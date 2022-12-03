SS Rajamouli Wins Best Director For RRR At New York Film Critics Circle.

On December 2nd, 2022, the New York Film Critics Circle honored SS Rajamouli with the Best Director Award for his film RRR. Hollywood's legendary Steven Spielberg, Darren Aronofsky, Sarah Polley, and Gina Prince-Blythewood were among the directors competing against Rajamouli.

One of the oldest critics' groups and among the first to offer commentary on the awards season is the group that presented Rajamouli with the award. It was founded in 1935.

. @SSRajamouli wins the prestigious New York Film Critics Circle Award for the Best Director! 🤩⚡️ @NYFCC



Words can't do justice to describe how happy and proud we are...



Our heartfelt thanks to the jury for recognising #RRRMovie. pic.twitter.com/zQmen3sz51 — RRR Movie (@RRRMovie) December 3, 2022

RRR, which debuted on March 24, 2022, tells the fictional story of two Indian freedom fighters, Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem.

The movie takes place in the time period of the 1920s when India was a British colony.

RRR smashed the record for the greatest opening-day collection by an Indian movie with 240 crores (US$30 million) worldwide on its first day.

The movie broke multiple records at the box office, becoming the second-highest-grossing Telugu movie globally and the fourth-highest-grossing Indian movie with a total worldwide gross of 1,200 crores (US$175.47 million). At the 47th Saturn Awards, RRR received nominations in three categories and won the Best International Film prize.

The movie is shattering records in Japan as well. RRR, which opened in Japan on October 21, is now the Indian movie with the fastest entry into the JPY 300 million club.

The movie features Ram Charan and Jr. NTR. Bollywood actors Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt also have significant parts in the movie.