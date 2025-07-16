Which is the State Bird of Uttarakhand? Check What it Looks Like

Each Indian state has unique symbols that reflect its culture and natural beauty. State animals, birds, trees, and flowers are some examples of these symbols. The state bird is among the most noticeable and significant symbols of any state. We shall discover the characteristics, habitat, and significance of Uttarakhand's state bird in this article.
State Bird of Uttarakhand
Uttarakhand's state bird is the Himalayan Monal. This vibrant bird can be found in the Himalayan woodlands and high mountains. The female's feathers are brown, while the male's are lustrous and blue, green, and copper. It is a representation of the natural beauty of Uttarakhand and must be protected against habitat loss and poaching.
Where does the State Bird of Uttarakhand Live?
The Himalayan Monal inhabits meadows and high alpine forests at elevations ranging from 2,100 to 4,500 meters. You can find it in:
-
India's Himalayan states, including Uttarakhand
-
Tibet, Pakistan, Bhutan, and Nepal
It comes to lower altitudes in search of food throughout the winter.
What does Himalayan Monal Look Like?
The Monal is a large pheasant bird, about 70 cm (28 inches) long. It has some clear differences between male and female birds:
Male Monal:
-
Very colorful bird.
-
Has shiny green, blue, and copper feathers.
-
Has a green crest on its head.
-
Can weigh up to 2,380 grams (84 ounces).
Female Monal:
-
Brown in color.
-
Has a white patch on its throat.
-
Has some white feathers on its tail.
-
Can weigh up to 2,150 grams (76 ounces).
Young Monals:
-
Young birds look like females.
-
Young males are bigger in size compared to females.
What do Himalayan Monals Eat?
The main components of the Himalayan monal's diet are insects, various invertebrates, fragile leaves, shoots, nuts, and tubers. It searches for invertebrates and shoots in the snow. Their diet is primarily composed of plant materials, with small amounts of invertebrate matter.
About Uttarakhand
Uttarakhand is a state that is situated in the northern part of India. The state is known for its stunning natural beauty, including the Himalayas, forests, and rivers like the Ganges and Yamuna.
People often refer to this state as "Devbhumi" (Land of the Gods) due to its many Hindu temples and pilgrimage sites, such as Badrinath, Kedarnath, Gangotri, and Yamunotri. The state was formed in 2000 from the northwestern part of Uttar Pradesh. Dehradun is its capital city. Up until 2007, the state was also known as Uttaranchal.
Its neighbors include Tibet, Nepal, Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, and a tiny portion of Haryana. The state is separated into the Garhwal and Kumaon areas, and it contains thirteen districts. Dehradun serves as its capital. It is one of the greenest states in India, with 45% of its land covered by forests and important rivers like the Yamuna and Ganges.
