Which is the State Bird of Uttarakhand? Check What it Looks Like

Each Indian state has unique symbols that reflect its culture and natural beauty. State animals, birds, trees, and flowers are some examples of these symbols. The state bird is among the most noticeable and significant symbols of any state. We shall discover the characteristics, habitat, and significance of Uttarakhand's state bird in this article.

State Bird of Uttarakhand

Uttarakhand's state bird is the Himalayan Monal. This vibrant bird can be found in the Himalayan woodlands and high mountains. The female's feathers are brown, while the male's are lustrous and blue, green, and copper. It is a representation of the natural beauty of Uttarakhand and must be protected against habitat loss and poaching.

Where does the State Bird of Uttarakhand Live?

The Himalayan Monal inhabits meadows and high alpine forests at elevations ranging from 2,100 to 4,500 meters. You can find it in: