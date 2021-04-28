Static GK and Current Events Questions and Answers: 28th April 2021

Jagran Josh aims to help aspirants of UPSC, SSC, RRB, Bank PO/Clerk or any other government and competitive examinations with its Static GK and Current Events Quiz. The aspirants are advised to take the quiz below and go through the explanations provided below each answer to gain an insight into the topic.

1. Which among the following Indian States the Defence Industrial Corridors has been set up?

A. Uttar Pradesh

B. Tamil Nadu

C. Both A and B

D. Neither A nor B

Ans. C

Explanation: Two Defence Industrial Corridors are being set up in India, one in Uttar Pradesh and another in Tamil Nadu. In pursuance of this, the Ministry of Defence identified six nodes in Uttar Pradesh Defence Corridor and five nodes in Tamil Nadu Defence Corridor.

2. In which among the following places the DRDO's Defence Bio-Engineering & Electro Medical Laboratory (DEBEL) is located?

A. Bengaluru

B. Chennai

C. Chandimal

D. New Delhi

Ans. A

Explanation: DRDO's Defence Bio-Engineering & Electro Medical Laboratory (DEBEL), Bengaluru has developed a SpO2 (Blood Oxygen Saturation) supplemental Oxygen Delivery System.

3. What is Hypoxia?

1. It is a state where the amount of oxygen reaching the tissues is not adequate to meet all the energy requirements of the body.

2. The earliest signs of Hypoxia are confusion, restlessness, etc.

Choose the correct answer

A. Only 1

B. Only 2

C. Both 1 and 2

D. Neither 1 nor 2

Ans. C

Explanation: Hypoxia is a state where the amount of oxygen reaching the tissues is not adequate to meet all the energy requirements of the body. The exact situation is replicated in COVID-19 positive patients and has been a leading factor in the ongoing crisis. The earliest signs of Hypoxia are confusion, restlessness, shortness of breath, etc.

4. Which of the following statements is correct about SpO2?

1. It is the Saturation of Peripheral Oxygen and is referred to as Oxygen Saturation.

2. It is the measure of the amount of oxygen-carrying haemoglobin in the blood to the amount of haemoglobin not carrying oxygen.

Choose the correct answer

A. Only 1

B. Only 2

C. Both 1 and 2

D. Neither 1 nor 2

Ans. C

Explanation: Saturation of Peripheral Oxygen (SpO2) is the measure of the amount of oxygen-carrying haemoglobin in the blood to the amount of haemoglobin not carrying oxygen. It is also referred to as Oxygen Saturation.

5. Who was the first Indian Chief Justice of India?

A. Justice M. Patanjali Sastri

B. Justice Bijan Kumar Mukherjea

C. Justice A.K. Sarkar

D. Justice Harilal Jekisundas Kania

Ans. D

Explanation: Justice Harilal Jekisundas Kania was the first Indian Chief Justice of India. But overall the first Chief Justice of India was Mr. Sir Maurice Gwyer (1 October 1937 to 25 April 1943).

6. When did the Federal Court of India come into existence?

A. 1 June 1934

B. 8 September 1936

C. 1 October 1937

D. 10 November 1939

Ans. C

Explanation: The Federal Court of India came into existence on 1 October 1937. Federal Court of India function between 1937–50.

7. Who is the longest-serving Chief Justice of India?

A. Justice Y. V. Chandrachud

B. Justice Dipak Misra

C. Justice Kamal Narain

D. Justice A.S. Anand

Ans. A

Explanation: Justice Y. V. Chandrachud is the longest-serving Chief Justice (February 1978 – July 1985), who served 2696 days while Kamal Narain Singh is the shortest-serving (21 November 1991 – 12 December 1991), just 17 days.

8. When was the first population census in British India conducted?

A. 1800

B. 1853

C. 1867

D. 1872

Ans. D

Explanation: The first population census in British India was conducted in the year 1872. Independent India's first census was conducted in the year 1951 and has since then been conducted every 10 years.

9. Consider the following statements.

1. Brown hydrogen is formed through coal gasification.

2. Green hydrogen is produced through electrolysis which is a process of separating water into hydrogen and oxygen.

Which of the following statements is/are correct?

A. Only 1

B. Only 2

C. Both 1 and 2

D. Neither 1 nor 2

Ans. C

Explanation: As we know that hydrogen is a clean fuel. Brown hydrogen is formed through coal gasification. Green hydrogen is produced when hydrogen is produced by splitting water by electrolysis.

10. Which of the following Articles of the Indian Constitution deals with the protection of interest of minorities?

A. Article 25

B. Article 26

C. Article 28

D. Article 29

Ans. D

Explanation: Articles 25-28 of the Indian Constitution grants religious freedom in India and Articles 29 and 30 of the Indian Constitution deals with the protection of interest of minorities.

