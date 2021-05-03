Static GK and Current Events Questions and Answers: 3 May 2021

Jagran Josh aims to help aspirants of UPSC, SSC, RRB, Bank PO/Clerk or any other government and competitive examinations with its Static GK and Current Events Quiz. The aspirants are advised to take the quiz below and go through the explanations provided below each answer to gain an insight into the topic.

1- When is World Press Freedom Day celebrated?

A. 1st May

B. 2nd May

C. 5th May

D. 3rd May

Ans: D

Explanation: World Press Freedom Day is celebrated on 3 May every year. It was proclaimed by the UN General Assembly in December 1993, following the recommendation of UNESCO's General Conference.

World Press Freedom Day 2021: Current Theme, History and Significance

2- What is the theme of 2021 World Press Freedom Day?

A. Information as a Public Good

B. Journalism without Fear or Favour

C. Safety of Women and Men Journalists and Media Workers

D. None of the above

Ans: A

Explanation: This year's World Press Freedom Day theme is 'Information as a Public Good'. It is of urgent relevance to all the countries across the world.

World Press Freedom Index 2021: India’s rank, parameters, and facts

3- Which party won the West Bengal Assembly Election 2021?

A. All India Trinamool Congress (AITC)

B. Amra Bangali (AMB)

C. Communist Party of India (CPI)

D. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)

Ans: A

Explanation: All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) won the West Bengal Assembly Election 2021 by leading in over 210 of 294 seats.

4- Which party has won majority seats in the Assam Assembly Election 2021?

A. Indian National Congress

B. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)

C. All India United Democratic Front

D. Asom Gana Parishad

Ans: B

Explanation: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has won 60 of 126 seats. The majority mark is 64 seats in the state of Assam.

5- Which party has won majority seats in the Kerala Assembly Election 2021?

A. Indian National Congress (INC)

B. Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI (M)]

C. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)

D. Communist Party of India (CPI)

Ans: B

Explanation: Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI (M)] has won 62 of 140 seats. The majority mark in Kerala is 71 seats.

6- Which party has won majority seats in the Puducherry Assembly Election 2021?

A. All India N.R. Congress (AINRC)

B. Indian National Congress (INC)

C. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)

D. Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK)

Ans: A

Explanation: All India N.R. Congress (AINRC) has won 10 of 30 seats. The majority mark in Puducherry is 16 seats.

7- Which party won the Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2021?

A. Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK)

B. All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK)

C. Indian National Congress (INC)

D. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)

Ans: A

Explanation: Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) won the Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2021 by leading in over 125 of 234 seats.

8- When is International Labour Day celebrated?

A. 1st May

B. 1st June

C. 3rd May

D. 6th September

Ans: A

Explanation: International Labour Day is celebrated on 1st May every year to celebrate the contribution of workers across the world, and pay tribute to those who lost their lives in the historic 1886 Haymarket riots.

Labour Day 2021: History, Significance and Facts

9- Which vaccine recently received emergency use validation from World Health Organization?

A. Oxford-AstraZeneca

B. Pfizer-BioNTech

C. Moderna

D. Sputnik V

Ans: C

Explanation: The Moderna vaccine (mRNA 1273) has been granted emergency use authorization by the World Health Organization on 30 April 2021, becoming the fifth vaccine to such validation from WHO.

WHO gives emergency use authorization to Moderna COVID-19 vaccine

10- When will G7 Foreign and Development Minister's meeting be held?

A. 1-3 May 2021

B. 3-8 May 2021

C. 4-6 May 2021

D. 3-6 May 2021

Ans: D

Explanation: As per a statement released by the Ministry of External Affairs, GOI, EAM S. Jaishankar will be visiting London from 3-6 May 2021 to participate in the G7 Foreign Ministers Meeting. India has been invited as a 'Guest Country' in the meeting.

EAM Jaishankar will visit London for G7 Foreign Ministers Meeting

