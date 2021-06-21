Summer Solstice 2021: Longest day of the year coincides with International Yoga Day

Summer Solstice 2021:

Summer Solstice or the official start of summer kicks off in the Northern Hemisphere on June 21, 2021, marking the longest day of the year. Know the scientific reason as to why June 21 is known as Summer Solstice, often known as the longest day of the year in India. This day is also celebrated as International Yoga Day in the world and also the World Music Day.

International Yoga Day 2021: Celebration across India- SEE PICS here

Take a look at what NASA has tweeted for the day:

Today is the northern #SummerSolstice, marking a new season as well as the longest day in the northern hemisphere. While it’s a time to enjoy the warmth & light, it also signifies an astronomical event caused by the tilt of Earth’s axis. 🌍☀️ Read more: https://t.co/Wt5BhAKAq1 pic.twitter.com/wsuKWdXr03 — NASA (@NASA) June 20, 2021

World Music Day 2019 (June 21): Theme & What’s New This Year

Summer Solstice - Scientific Reason

On June 21st, the Northern Hemisphere is tilted towards the sun. The rays of the sun fall directly on the Tropic of Cancer.

As a consequence, those areas receive extra heat. The areas near the poles get less heat (as the rays of the sun are slanting). The North Pole is inclined towards the sun & the places beyond the Arctic Circle experience continuous daylight for almost 6 months.

As a large area of the Northern Hemisphere is receiving light from the sun, it is summer in the regions north of the equator. The longest day & the shortest night at these places occur on 21st June.

At this time in the Southern Hemisphere, all these conditions are reversed. It is winter season there. The nights are longer than the days.

Also, on 22nd December, the Tropic of Capricorn receives direct rays of the sun as the South Pole tilts towards it. As the sunrays fall vertically at the Tropic of Capricorn (23° S), a larger portion of the Southern Hemisphere gets light. Therefore, it is summer in the Southern Hemisphere with longer days and shorter nights. The reverse happens in the Northern Hemisphere. This position of the earth is called the Winter Solstice.

International Yoga Day 2021: Current Theme, History and Significance