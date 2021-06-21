Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

Summer Solstice 2021: Longest day of the year coincides with International Yoga Day

Summer Solstice is observed today (21st June 2021). It is the longest day of the year. This day is also celebrated as International Yoga Day World Music Day. Check complete details of why summer solstice is observed here.
Created On: Jun 21, 2021 11:21 IST
Modified On: Jun 21, 2021 11:21 IST
Summer Solstice: June 21 - The Longest Day of the year
Summer Solstice or the official start of summer kicks off in the Northern Hemisphere on June 21, 2021, marking the longest day of the year.  Know the scientific reason as to why June 21 is known as Summer Solstice, often known as the longest day of the year in India. This day is also celebrated as International Yoga Day in the world and also the World Music Day. 

Take a look at what NASA has tweeted for the day:

Summer Solstice - Scientific Reason

Summer Solstice - June 21

On June 21st, the Northern Hemisphere is tilted towards the sun. The rays of the sun fall directly on the Tropic of Cancer.

As a consequence, those areas receive extra heat. The areas near the poles get less heat (as the rays of the sun are slanting). The North Pole is inclined towards the sun & the places beyond the Arctic Circle experience continuous daylight for almost 6 months.

As a large area of the Northern Hemisphere is receiving light from the sun, it is summer in the regions north of the equator. The longest day & the shortest night at these places occur on 21st June.

At this time in the Southern Hemisphere, all these conditions are reversed. It is winter season there. The nights are longer than the days.

Also, on 22nd December, the Tropic of Capricorn receives direct rays of the sun as the South Pole tilts towards it. As the sunrays fall vertically at the Tropic of Capricorn (23° S), a larger portion of the Southern Hemisphere gets light. Therefore, it is summer in the Southern Hemisphere with longer days and shorter nights. The reverse happens in the Northern Hemisphere. This position of the earth is called the Winter Solstice.

FAQ

What is Summer Solstice?

This summer solstice is the longest day of the year. It is the day with maximum hours of sunlight falling at a place. This year its falling on June 21.

Which is the longest day of the year 2021 in India?

Summer Solstice is observed on June 21, 2021 and it is the longest day in India this year.

When is International Yoga Day observed?

International Yoga Day is observed on June 21 every year. It coincides with summer solstice
