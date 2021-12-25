Christmas Day 2022: Know Symbols of Christmas, the Blast of celebration here

Christmas Day 2022: It is celebrated on 25 December across the globe which marks the fresh beginning of the festive spirit and the year-end celebration. It is one of the most festive holidays in various countries across the world. The day celebrates the birth of Jesus Christ.

Merry, merry Christmas, that can win us back to the delusions of our childhood days, recall to the old man the pleasures of his youth, and transport the traveller back to his own fireside and quiet home!".

Festival celebration reminds us to grab the austerity of pleasure and happiness. Whenever we have thought in the back of our mind about Christmas, we get a clear picture of the decoration of Christmas, melodies of Christmas Carol, Candles, Santa Claus, and Christmas tree and have a blast of celebration. But we never think why it became a reason for celebration. Let’s look at the symbol of celebrating Christmas.

READ| Merry Christmas 2022: 30 Inspirational and Powerful Jesus Christ Quotes and Wishes to share

History of Christmas

Source: www.whychristmas.com

It is celebrated as the birthday of Lord Jesus, the founder of Christianity. In A.D. 350, Pope Julius I, bishop of Rome, proclaimed December 25 the official celebration date for the birthday of Christ.

Symbol of Christmas

1. Santa Claus

Source: www.whychristmas.com

Saint Nicholas was a 4th-century bishop from Asia Minor. He was famous for giving gifts to children. From there, he became the patron saint of children and sailors.

READ| Who is Santa Claus? Origins And Legend About Jolly Old Man in Red Associated with Christmas

2. Christmas tree

Source: www.whychristmas.com

The evergreen Christmas tree was offered as a symbol of Christianity from the 8th century when St. Boniface has converted the Germanic tribes. The tribes worshiped oak trees, decorating them for the winter solstice. The first person to decorate a Christmas tree was reportedly the Protestant reformer Martin Luther (1483-1546).

3. Mistletoe

Image Courtesy: www.whychristmas.com

It represented the joining of heaven and earth, and God's reconciliation with mankind. Ancient peoples, such as the Druids, believed that the mistletoe was sacred because it remains green and bears fruit during the winter when all other plants appear to die. Druids would cut the plant with golden sickles and never let it touch the ground.

4. Christmas Card

Image Courtesy: www.whychristmas.com

This custom was started by Queen Victoria England. Commissioned by Sir Henry Cole (1808-1883), British illustrator John Callcott Horsley (1817-1903) invented the first Christmas card in 1843.

READ| Merry Christmas 2021 Wishes: Quotes, Greetings, SMS, WhatsApp & Facebook Status, Poems, and many more to share

5. The Yule log





Source: www.whychristmas.com

The origin of the folk custom of burning the Yule Log goes back to, and before, medieval times. It was originally a Nordic tradition.

Christmas Day is celebrated on the 25th of December every year. It is a Christian festival celebrating the birth of Jesus Christ and is traditionally characterised by tinsel-decorated trees, mince pies, present-giving, and a turkey dinner.

READ| Christmas Day 2022: Know about the Origin, Significance, and Celebration here