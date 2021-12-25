Merry Christmas 2021: 30 Inspirational and Powerful Jesus Christ Quotes and Wishes to share

Merry Christmas 2021: December is a month of celebration. 25th December across the world is celebrated as Christmas Day and also new year is approaching. On this joyous occasion, let us have a look at some inspirational and powerful Jesus Christ quotes and wishes to share with family and friends.

Every where in the air is happiness and celebration. The day commemorates the birthday of Jesus Christ and the spirit of giving and affection and encourages feelings of oneness and harmony. It is also the time when people gather together to celebrate the festival and also say goodbye to the year.

READ| Christmas Eve 2021 - Meaning, Celebration, and All You Need to Know

Merry Christmas: Inspirational and Powerful Jesus Christ Quotes

1. "Do not let your hearts be troubled. Trust in God; trust also in me."

2. "And know that I am with you always; yes, to the end of time."

3. "But I say to you, Love your enemies and pray for those who persecute you, so that you may be sons of your Father who is in heaven; for he makes his sun rise on the evil and on the good, and sends rain on the just and on the unjust."

4. "For God so loved the world that he gave his only Son, that whoever believes in him should not perish but have eternal life."

5. "For everyone who exalts himself will be humbled, and everyone who humbles himself will be exalted."

6. "God blesses those who are poor and realize their need for him, for the Kingdom of Heaven is theirs Jesus, Matthew."

7. "You have heard the law that says, ‘Love your neighbor’ and hate your enemy. But I say, love your enemies! Pray for those who persecute you!"

8. "For what shall it profit a man, if he gains the whole world, and suffer the loss of his soul?"

9. "A new command I give you: Love one another. As I have loved you, so you must love one another."

10. "Blessed are the merciful, for they will be shown mercy."

11. "Let the one among you who is without sin be the first to cast a stone."

12. "Give to everyone who begs from you, and of him who takes away your goods do not ask them again. And as you wish that men would do to you, do so to them."

13. "So I say to you, Ask and it will be given to you; search, and you will find; knock, and the door will be opened for you."

14. "I am the Way, the Truth, and the Life. No one comes to the Father except through me."

15. "Do not be anxious about tomorrow, for tomorrow will be anxious for itself. Let the day's own trouble be sufficient for the day."

16. "When you pray, don't babble on and on as the Gentiles do. They think their prayers are answered merely by repeating their words again and again. Don't be like them, for your Father knows exactly what you need even before you ask him!"

17. "Behold, I stand at the door and knock. If anyone hears my voice and opens the door, I will come in to him and eat with him, and he with me."

18. "Man shall not live by bread alone, but by every word that proceeds from the mouth of God."

19. "All my authority in heaven and on earth has been given to me."

20. "And so I tell you, keep on asking, and you will receive what you ask for. Keep on seeking, and you will find. Keep on knocking, and the door will be opened to you. For everyone who asks, receives. Everyone who seeks, finds. And to everyone who knocks, the door will be opened.”

21. “Blessed are those who are persecuted because of righteousness, for theirs is the kingdom of heaven.”

22. “Whoever wants to be a leader among you must be your servant, and whoever wants to be first among you must be the slave of everyone else. For even the Son of Man came not to be served but to serve others and to give his life as a ransom for many.”

23. “Jesus saith unto him, I am the way, the truth, and the life: no man cometh unto the Father, but by me.”

24. “Let your light so shine before men, that they may see your good works, and glorify your Father which is in heaven.”

25. “I have told you these things, so that in me you may have peace. In this world, you will have trouble. But take heart! I have overcome the world.”

26. “Don’t worry about tomorrow, for tomorrow will bring its own worries. Today’s trouble is enough for today.”

27. "They that are whole need not a physician; but they that are sick. I came not to call the righteous, but sinners to repentance.”

28. “The harvest is plentiful but the workers are few.”

29. “Let the little children come to me, and do not hinder them, for the kingdom of heaven belongs to such as these.”

30. "Blessed are the meek, for they will inherit the earth."

READ| Christmas Day 2021: Know about the Origin, Significance, and Celebration here

Merry Christmas 2021: Wishes

1. Christmas is here again. May your home be filled with laughter, contentment, harmony, peace, and an abundance of peace.

2. I wish you a merry Christmas and bright days for all the year through. You are warmly thought of and deeply cherished!

3. To a joyful present, a well-remembered past, and a blessed future. Hope you have a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.

4. I hope this holiday season brings you peace, prosperity, and all the gifts you wished for!

5. Merry Christmas to you and your family! May Christ shower on you his choices blessings and love, always.

6. Wishing you a happy day and a very Merry Christmas!

7. May all your desires and wishes be fulfilled by Santa this Christmas. Merry Christmas!

8. Stay safe and blessed this holiday season! Merry Christmas, from our family to yours!

9. I hope Santa fulfills all your wishes this Christmas! Happy Christmas!

10. Don't take anything for granted. Let's be grateful for our family and loved ones this holiday season. Wishing you a Merry Christmas!

READ|