Merry Christmas 2020 Wishes: Quotes, Greetings, SMS, WhatsApp & Facebook Status, Poems, and many more

Christmas Day 2020: It is celebrated worldwide on 25 December to commemorate the birth of Jesus Christ, the Son of God. It is the time to connect together amid the COVID-19 pandemic and to tell each other like friends, relatives that no one is alone.

Spread and share the spirit of Christmas by sending them Christmas wishes, greetings, messages, etc. Here is a list of heartfelt Christmas wishes, messages, etc.

Merry Christmas 2020: Quotes

1. "It is never too late to be what you might have been." - George Eliot

2. "Christmas is doing a little something extra for someone." - Charles M. Schulz

3. "You are never too old to set another goal or to dream a new dream." - CS Lewis

4. "Christmas is not a date. It is a state of mind." - Mary Ellen Chase

5. "I will honour Christmas in my heart, and try to keep it all the year." - Charles Dickens, A Christmas Carol

6. "Our hearts grow tender with childhood memories and love of kindred, and we are better throughout the year for having, in spirit, become a child again at Christmastime." - Laura Ingalls Wilder

7. “Peace on earth will come to stay, When we live Christmas every day.” - Helen Steiner Rice

8. "Christmas is a time when everybody wants his past forgotten and his present remembered." - Phyllis Diller

9. “One can never have enough socks,” said Dumbledore. “Another Christmas has come and gone and I didn’t get a single pair. People will insist on giving me books.” - Harry Potter

10. "Nothing ever seems too bad, too hard, or too sad when you've got a Christmas tree in the living room." - Nora Roberts

11. "Christmas is the day that holds all time together." - Alexander Smith

12. "Christmas is most truly Christmas when we celebrate it by giving the light of love to those who need it most." - Ruth Carter Stapleton

13. "Some Christmas tree ornaments do more than glitter and glow, they represent a gift of love given a long time ago." - Tom Baker

14. "Santa Claus is anyone who loves another and seeks to make them happy; who gives himself by thought or word or deed in every gift that he bestows." - Edwin Osgood Grover

15. "Probably the reason we all go so haywire at Christmas time with the endless unrestrained and often silly buying of gifts is that we don’t quite know how to put our love into words." - Harlan Miller

16. "As for me, I like to take my Christmas a little at a time, all through the year." - David Grayson

17. "Mankind is a great, an immense family. This is proved by what we feel in our hearts at Christmas." - Pope John XXIII

18. "A good conscience is a continual Christmas." - Benjamin Franklin

19. "Christmas gives us an opportunity to pause and reflect on the important things around us." - David Cameron

20. "Christmas always rustled. It rustled every time, mysteriously, with silver and gold paper, tissue paper and a rich abundance of shiny paper, decorating and hiding everything and giving a feeling reckless extravagance." - Tove Jansson

21. "I heard the bells on Christmas Day; their old familiar carols play; and wild and sweet the words repeat; of peace on earth, good-will to men." - Henry Wadsworth Longfellow

22. "At Christmas, all roads lead home." - Marjorie Holmes

23. “There's nothing cozier than a Christmas tree all lit up.”- Jenny Han

25. "The best way to spread Christmas cheer is singing loud for all to hear." - Will Ferrell, Elf

Merry Christmas 2020: Wishes and Messages

1. Merry Christmas! Wish your home be filled with joy and love! May the New Year be full of prosperity.

2. Have a warm, cozy and safe Christmas and New Year with your family!

3. Hope Santa Claus comes to your Home with whatever you wished for. Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year!

4. Sending you warm Christmas and New Year greetings!

5. Wishing you a blessed Christmas and lots of happiness in the New Year.

6. Sending you all my wishes and blessings on the day of Christmas. Merry Christmas!

7. "May this season find you among those you love, sharing in the twin glories of generosity and

gratitude." Merry Christmas!

8. Christmas is about getting together and celebrating the fun and love. May this beautiful give you beautiful memories. Merry Christmas!

9. Here's wishing you a merry Christmas and a very Happy New Year!

10. Dear Friends; here's wishing you lifelong happiness, good health, success and joy. Merry Christmas!

11. May this festive Christmas season brings all the success for you. May you achieve what you aimed for in life. Merry Christmas!

12. Thanks for your support, guidance, and care. You two are my inspiration, motivation. May God always keep you safe and sound. Merry Christmas!

13. May the spirit of Christmas be with you all around the year! Merry Christmas!

14. Let the magic of love brighten our smile and enlighten our soul. Merry Christmas!

15. I hope Santa is good to you this year because you only deserve the best. Merry Christmas from our family to yours.

16. Take nothing for granted and be thankful that you have such great family and friends to spend this joyous season with. Wishing you a delightful Christmas.

17. Wishing you and your family health, happiness, peace and prosperity this Christmas and in the coming New Year.

18. It's easy to get lost in the flurry of activity during Christmas time. May you get chance to take in the beauty and true meaning of the season and have a Merry Christmas!

19. Wishing you a Merry Christmas filled with fun and laughter. Hope you have a fabulous New Year!

20. May this Christmas bring you much joy and happiness and may your New Year be happy and bright.

21. Christmas waves a magic wand over this world, and behold, everything is softer and more beautiful. Merry Christmas!

22. Gifts of time and love are surely the basic ingredients of a truly merry Christmas. Merry Christmas!

23. Sending you warm wishes in this cold weather of Christmas! Wishing you Merry Christmas!

24. May God bless you and your family with all goodness and happiness. Merry Christmas!

25. May this Christmas be your best Christmas ever and you achieve everything you deserve in life. Merry Christmas to everyone at home!

Merry Christmas 2020: Poems

1.

Love came down at Christmas,

Love all lovely, Love Divine;

Love was born at Christmas,

Star and angels gave the sign.

Worship we the Godhead,

Love Incarnate, Love Divine;

Worship we our Jesus:

But where with for sacred sign?

Love shall be our token,

Love be yours and love be mine,

Love to God and all men,

Love for plea and gift and sign!

by Christina Rossetti

2.

Santa needs new reindeer.

The first bunch has grown old.

Dasher has arthritis;

Comet hates the cold.

Prancer's sick of staring

at Dancer's big behind.

Cupid married Blitzen

and Donder lost his mind.

Dancer's mad at Vixen

for stepping on his toes.

Vixen's being thrown out—

she laughed at Rudolph's nose.

If you are a reindeer

we hope you will apply.

There is just one tricky part:

You must know how to fly.

by Timothy Tocher

3.

Frosty days and ice-still nights,

Fir trees trimmed with tiny lights,

Sound of sleigh bells in the snow,

That was Christmas long ago.

Tykes on sleds and shouts of glee,

Icy-window filigree,

Sugarplums and candle glow,

Part of Christmas long ago.

Footsteps stealthy on the stair,

Sweet-voiced carols in the air,

Stocking hanging in a row,

Tell of Christmas long ago.

Starry nights so still and blue,

Good friends calling out to you,

Life, so fact, will always slow…

For dreams of Christmas long ago.

by Jo Geis

