System Administrator Appreciation Day 2021: Date, History and Significance

System Administrator Appreciation Day 2021: The day is also known as Sysadmin Day. The day recognises the IT professionals who keep organisations of all sizes up and running.

Every year it is celebrated on the last Friday of July and this year it is observed on 30 July and is 22nd System Administrator Appreciation Day.

System Administrator Appreciation Day: History

A System Administrator, Ted Kekatos got inspired by an Advertisement in Hewlett-Packard Magazine. In the magazine, an Administrator is greeted with flowers and fruit baskets by thankful co-workers for their new printer installed.

Just days before, he had installed various printers of the same models at his place of work, and his idea was also recognised. On 28 July 2000, the first System Administrator Appreciation Day was celebrated.

About System Administrator

If any technical issue arises in the office, the system administrator solves it and answers the call. When an up-gradation is required in a company then IT professionals work long long hours to test and complete it. Also, in small offices, one or two people handle system updates and troubleshooting. These are IT professionals and system administrators.

He or she not only keep our hardware and software running smoothly but also keep our networks secure. They are also informed about the latest technology.

- They update the system.

- Performs routine audit or software and System.

- Examine potential issues and logs.

- Apply patches.

- Configure Systema and Software.

- Troubleshoot and Performance System Tuning.

- Generate, Manage, and Maintains the infrastructure of the Network, etc.

System Administrator Appreciation Day: Significance

The day honour a person who is responsible for configuration, Up-to-mark Operation of Computer Systems and Server. They work at the backside to make work smooth in an office. The day also thanks to a person who makes sure performance, security, install, upgrade, troubleshoot, provides technical support, etc.

