Thailand Reverses Visa Decision for Indians: Visa-Free Travel Returns, but There’s a Catch

Thailand has reversed the decision to end visa free entry for Indian passport holders. Although the visa free period has been reduced to 30 days, the Thai government has decided to allow Indians to visit the country without a visa. The rules were changed after visa rules affected arrivals from India, which is one of Thailand's largest tourism markets.

What Has Changed in Thailand’s Visa Policy?

Earlier, Thailand government had withdrawn the 60 day visa free entry scheme for Indian citizens and moved them back to the Visa on arrival category. Now the government has reversed that decision and restored visa free entry for Indian travellers. The important change is that Indian tourists can now stay in Thailand visa free for up to 30 days, instead of 60 day limit.