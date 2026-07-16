Thailand Reverses Visa Decision for Indians: Visa-Free Travel Returns, but There’s a Catch
Thailand has reversed its decision on visa rules for Indian travellers and restored visa-free entry. Here’s what has changed, the new stay limit and what Indian tourists need to know before planning a trip.
Thailand has reversed the decision to end visa free entry for Indian passport holders. Although the visa free period has been reduced to 30 days, the Thai government has decided to allow Indians to visit the country without a visa. The rules were changed after visa rules affected arrivals from India, which is one of Thailand's largest tourism markets.
What Has Changed in Thailand’s Visa Policy?
Earlier, Thailand government had withdrawn the 60 day visa free entry scheme for Indian citizens and moved them back to the Visa on arrival category. Now the government has reversed that decision and restored visa free entry for Indian travellers. The important change is that Indian tourists can now stay in Thailand visa free for up to 30 days, instead of 60 day limit.
How Long Can Indians Stay in Thailand Without a Visa?
Under the new policy, visa is not required for eligible short-term tourist visits and the maximum visa-free stay is 30 days. The earlier 60-day visa-free stay is no longer available.
Why Did Thailand Reduce the Stay Duration?
Thailand had previously announced plans to shorten visa-free stays for travellers from many countries, citing concerns over misuse of the extended stay period and security issues. The revised 30 day limit is intended to support tourism while addressing those concerns.
What Should Indian Travellers Keep in Mind?
Before travelling, Indian visitors should ensure they have a passport with sufficient validity, proof of onward or return travel, accommodation details and funds to support their stay. Only with these the visitor is allowed in Thailand.
Other countries that are on the list
India is on the list along with Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Malta and the Maldives. The changes also mean that the same visa free regime now applies to all 27 member nations of the European Union.
Executive - Editorial
Jasreet Kaur is a journalist with over 3 years of experience in digital media and news content creation. She specializes in covering Trending News, including major National and International developments, with a focus on delivering accurate, engaging, and reader-friendly stories. Prior to this, she worked with Zee News as a Content Writer, where she gained extensive experience in news reporting and content strategy. Driven by curiosity, credibility, and a passion for impactful journalism, Jasreet aims to contribute to informed public discourse while supporting positive growth in organizations, society, and the world.