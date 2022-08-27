The 'Atal Bridge' Is All Set To Be Launched By PM Modi- Don’t Miss These 9 Facts About The Spectacular Bridge

The beautifully designed “Atal Bridge” is indeed going to be a cynosure for all eyes after its inauguration by the Prime Minister on the first day of his visit to Ahmedabad, Gujarat.

The pedestrian-only bridge is not only pleasing to the eyes but is also a remarkable infrastructure achievement for the state and the country.

The Event

PM Modi will commence the two-day visit to Gujarat on Saturday, August 27, 2022. On day one of the visit, the honorable Prime Minister will be addressing a gathering at the Khadi Utsav program. The program will take place on the Sabarmati Riverfront in the evening.

Next, from the same venue, the Prime Minister will launch the pedestrian-only bridge christened after former Prime Minister, Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

Just a day before the event, PM Modi shared pictures of the spectacular bridge on Twitter, calling the bridge “spectacular”.

Doesn’t the Atal Bridge look spectacular! pic.twitter.com/6ERwO2N9Wv — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 26, 2022

PM Modi couldn’t stop admiring the beautiful bridge and shared a video in another tweet.

“An exemplary landmark of the Sabarmati Riverfront!” he said.

An exemplary landmark of the Sabarmati Riverfront! https://t.co/yINPbgnAv5 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 26, 2022

Essential Facts About The Atal Bridge You Must Not Miss:

The Atal Bridge is an important landmark, and thus it becomes crucial to know these facts.

1. The Sabarmati Riverfront Development approved the budget on March 21, 2018. The budget was approved with an estimated budget of rs 74 crore.

2. Around 2,600 metric tonnes of steel pipes were used to construct the bridge.

3. The roof of the bridge signifies the colorful kite festival in India. It is built with beautiful, colorful fabric. On the other hand, the railing is designed of stainless steel and glass.

4. The length of the foot-over bridge is 300 meters, while the width varies between 10-14 meters.

5. The Atal bridge is designed in such a smart way that it is accessible from both upper and lower walkways, as well as the riverfront promenades. Not to miss, the bridge connects the upcoming arts and culture center to the flower garden on the western end of the riverfront.

6. The most significant factor of the Atal bridge is that it is meant for cyclists and pedestrians. Moreover, if you are someone who likes to take a pause and admire the natural beauty around you, the seating arrangements on the bridge will help you get that spectacular riverfront view.

7. Look at the bridge from an aerial view and you will find it looking like a giant fish.

8. There is a unique story behind the smart design of the bridge. Actually, the design got picked following a competition. STUP consultants from Mumbai successfully won the competition.

9. P&R [Infraprojects Ltd] was selected as the contractor for the project. The contractor is specialized in steel superstructures. It has previously created steel bridges in many complex geographical terrains, like in the Northeast and the Himalayas.









Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also be eagerly inaugurating the Smriti Van Memorial, a 470-acre project, in Bhuj. With this, he will lay the foundation stones for many upcoming developmental projects.